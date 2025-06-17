World Karate Day and the World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought: what else is celebrated on June 17 17 June 2025

Today, June 17, marks World Karate Day and World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought, which is designed to draw attention to land loss, which already threatens the ecological stability and food security of mankind. This is reported by UNN.

World Karate Day

Karate is not only a martial art, but a whole philosophy of life. That is why in 2017 the World Karate Federation established this holiday. This sport, which originated in Okinawa, has long gone beyond Japan and gained fans around the world. Karate develops not only physical strength, but also inner discipline, determination and resilience.

In 2016, the IOC announced that karate would become one of the five new Olympic sports. This decision was a landmark recognition of the centuries-old tradition and modern significance of karate. Karate debuted at the 2020 Olympics, where Ukrainian athletes won two medals. However, the organizers of the 2024 Olympics in Paris decided not to include karate in the competition program.

World Garbage Man Day

Global Garbage Man Day was initiated in 2011 by American entrepreneur John D. Arwood, the founder of a waste recycling company.

"The world does not value the people who clean up after others, but these professionals make our lives healthier and safer every day," Arwood emphasizes.

The idea of this day is to remind the public about the role of workers who collect, sort, transport and dispose of waste, ensuring the cleanliness of cities and protecting the environment.

Today, thousands of people around the world work in the field of waste management - from garbage collectors to recycling experts. They face dangerous conditions, toxic substances and a high risk of injury, but remain in the shadows.

As part of the Waste & Recycling Workers' Week initiative, more and more communities, environmental organizations and companies are joining in the celebration of this day every year, drawing attention to the importance of a sustainable approach to recycling and disposal.

World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought

On June 17, the world celebrates an environmental initiative launched by the United Nations in 1995. The date is no coincidence: it was on this day, a year earlier, in 1994, that the UN Convention to Combat Desertification was adopted - a key international document aimed at protecting land resources.

This day is intended to draw attention to extremely dangerous processes - soil degradation, droughts and land loss, which already threaten ecological stability, food security and sustainable human development. Desertification is not just an environmental problem. It provokes hunger, forces people to leave their homes and relocate, and destroys entire economies.

The problem is particularly acute, given the rate of loss: every year the world loses tens of millions of tons of fertile soil, and the area of land unsuitable for cultivation is growing at an alarming rate. Lack of water resources already affects half the world's population, and in Ukraine more than half of the territory is affected by erosion - a process that slowly destroys the soil cover.

World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought reminds us that the preservation of land and soil should be a common goal - from the government level to local communities. Only by joining forces can humanity stop the destructive processes that threaten the basis of life on Earth.

World Crocodile Day

World Crocodile Day, celebrated annually on June 17, is an international initiative to raise awareness of the threats facing crocodiles and alligators today. The aim of this campaign is to raise awareness of the vulnerable situation of these ancient reptiles, which survived the dinosaurs but may not withstand modern human impact.

The idea to celebrate this day appeared in 2017 with the support of the Crocodile Research Coalition and the Belize Zoo. Since then, actions, exhibitions and educational events dedicated to the conservation of crocodiles and their natural habitats have been held in various countries around the world.

Crocodiles are not only important for biodiversity, but also unique creatures that impress with their endurance and ability to adapt. However, human activities - destruction of natural habitats, poaching, climate change - have threatened many species. And although crocodiles seem indestructible, they need our help and protection today.

In the history of mankind, these animals had a special meaning - for example, in Ancient Egypt they were a symbol of strength, courage and even divinity.

Day of the Martyrs Manuel, Savel and Ishmael

The Orthodox Church annually honors these saints on June 17. This day is dedicated to the memory of three brothers who came from a noble Persian family and were raised in the Christian faith thanks to their mother. They belonged to the family of a dignitary at the court of the Persian king Shapur II.

In 362, Manuel, Savel and Ishmael were sent on a diplomatic mission to the Roman Emperor Julian, known in history as the Apostate. Their task was to conduct peaceful negotiations, but the emperor, learning of their faith in Christ, demanded that they sacrifice to pagan gods. The brothers firmly refused, remaining faithful to their faith, for which they were brutally tortured and executed by beheading.

After the execution, the emperor ordered their bodies to be burned, but Christians secretly collected the relics of the martyrs and buried them with due honor. Later, the brothers were canonized, and the Orthodox Church honors them as holy martyrs who accepted death for their faith, without betraying their beliefs.

Day of Remembrance of the Venerable Hypatius, Abbot of Rufinian

This day is honored in the Orthodox calendar as a commemoration of a great ascetic who dedicated his whole life to God and serving his neighbors.

Hypatius was born into a devout Christian family. From a young age, he aspired to the spiritual path, so he left worldly life early and entered a monastery. There he spent many years in fasting, prayer and study, growing in faith and spiritual wisdom.

His zeal and piety did not go unnoticed: in time he became the abbot of the Rufinian Monastery. Under his leadership, the monastery became a center of spiritual strength, fraternal harmony and educational activities. Hypatius was a wise mentor, strict with himself and merciful to others, which earned him the respect and love of the brethren.

His ascetic life was accompanied by ascetic practices, sincere care for the needy and numerous miracles that testified to the grace that acted through him. After the repose of the Venerable Hypatius, he was canonized. Pilgrims still come to his holy relics, seeking healing and spiritual support.

