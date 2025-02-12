Wizz Air wants to resume flights to Ukraine within six weeks after ceasefire

The airline said it has a clear plan to resume flights to Ukraine.

Wizz Air intends to resume flights to Ukraine shortly after the announcement of a ceasefire with Russia.

We have a clear plan to resume flights to Ukraine, because I think it can happen at any time. As soon as the ceasefire is announced, we will consider resuming our flights - CEO Jozsef Varadi said .

The European Aviation Safety Agency estimates that it will take six to eight weeks to safely reopen Ukraine's airspace. Wizz Air has confirmed that it is preparing for this.

According to Varadi, within six months after the end of the Russian military operations in Ukraine, Wizz Air will resume operations from its bases in Kyiv and Lviv, offering about 5 million seats a year to the Ukrainian market.

