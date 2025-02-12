Wizz Air wants to resume flights to Ukraine within six weeks after ceasefire

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 46053 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 92851 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 102498 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 117721 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 100471 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 125553 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102638 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113234 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116854 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 159433 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 103602 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 96622 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 67936 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 106880 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 101124 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 117721 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 125553 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 159433 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 149709 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 181887 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 101118 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 106874 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 136890 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 138695 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166622 views
Wizz Air wants to resume flights to Ukraine within six weeks after ceasefire

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 108145 views

Wizz Air plans to resume flights to Ukraine within six weeks of the ceasefire. The company intends to reopen its bases in Kyiv and Lviv, offering 5 million seats a year.

The airline said it has a clear plan to resume flights to Ukraine.

Transmitted by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Wizz Air intends to resume flights to Ukraine shortly after the announcement of a ceasefire with Russia.

We have a clear plan to resume flights to Ukraine, because I think it can happen at any time. As soon as the ceasefire is announced, we will consider resuming our flights

- CEO Jozsef Varadi said .

The European Aviation Safety Agency estimates that it will take six to eight weeks to safely reopen Ukraine's airspace. Wizz Air has confirmed that it is preparing for this.

According to Varadi, within six months after the end of the Russian military operations in Ukraine, Wizz Air will resume operations from its bases in Kyiv and Lviv, offering about 5 million seats a year to the Ukrainian market.

Recall

US President Donald Trump has promised to quickly end Russia's nearly three-year-long full-scale aggressive war against Ukraine.

Contacts between Russia and the United States have intensified. Moscow offers limited commentary: Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov says there are no agreements on meetings between Putin and trump, but communication channels remain open .

This process has been put into practice: Siberia on the resumption of air traffic in Ukraine12.03.24, 21:23 • 46587 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

EconomyPolitics

