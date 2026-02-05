$43.190.22
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
WisdomTree Oil Fund sees record inflows amid Iran tensions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

WisdomTree's WTI Crude Oil Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) experienced its largest daily inflow of capital since the 2020 pandemic. Investors poured nearly $200 million into the asset, increasing the fund's total capital to $915 million.

WisdomTree Oil Fund sees record inflows amid Iran tensions

WisdomTree's WTI crude oil exchange-traded fund received its largest daily inflow since the 2020 pandemic. Investors poured almost $200 million into the asset, increasing the fund's total capital by a quarter to $915 million. This market activity is driven by sharp fluctuations in commodity prices due to the geopolitical confrontation between the US and Iran. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Last week, US oil futures showed their sharpest rise since October, jumping by 7%. The reason for this was US President Donald Trump's statements about the possibility of military strikes on Iranian targets.

India offered record discounts on Russian oil, testing its reaction to a deal with the US - Bloomberg04.02.26, 15:37 • 2814 views

Although tensions eased somewhat at the beginning of the week, further reports of military incidents between Washington and Tehran forced traders to prepare for a new wave of escalation and possible fuel supply disruptions.

Specifics of investing in the WisdomTree fund

The WisdomTree fund tracks the price of crude oil through collateralized swaps, rather than by directly purchasing futures. This structure allows investors to profit from changes in the value of the resource, while mitigating the direct impact on the real futures market. Large infusions of funds indicate that the market perceives the current lull as temporary and factors in the risks of renewed hostilities into the price of oil products. 

Oil prices rise amid incident in Arabian Sea and US inventory deficit04.02.26, 06:00 • 4046 views

Stepan Haftko

