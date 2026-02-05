WisdomTree Oil Fund sees record inflows amid Iran tensions

WisdomTree's WTI crude oil exchange-traded fund received its largest daily inflow since the 2020 pandemic. Investors poured almost $200 million into the asset, increasing the fund's total capital by a quarter to $915 million. This market activity is driven by sharp fluctuations in commodity prices due to the geopolitical confrontation between the US and Iran. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Last week, US oil futures showed their sharpest rise since October, jumping by 7%. The reason for this was US President Donald Trump's statements about the possibility of military strikes on Iranian targets.

Although tensions eased somewhat at the beginning of the week, further reports of military incidents between Washington and Tehran forced traders to prepare for a new wave of escalation and possible fuel supply disruptions.

Specifics of investing in the WisdomTree fund

The WisdomTree fund tracks the price of crude oil through collateralized swaps, rather than by directly purchasing futures. This structure allows investors to profit from changes in the value of the resource, while mitigating the direct impact on the real futures market. Large infusions of funds indicate that the market perceives the current lull as temporary and factors in the risks of renewed hostilities into the price of oil products.

