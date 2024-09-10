Winter rape is already being sown in 18 regions of Ukraine

Ukraine continues the autumn sowing of winter crops, winter rape is being sown in 18 regions, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy reported, UNN writes.

"Ukrainian farmers have already sown 639.9 thousand hectares. Winter crops are being sown in Vinnytsia, Lviv and Bukovyna regions. Winter rapeseed is being sown by farmers in 18 regions," the statement said.

In particular, according to the Ministry of Agrarian Policy, it has been sown:

winter wheat - 101.1 thou hectares;

winter barley - 3.7 thou hectares;

winter rye - 0.4 thou hectares;

winter rape - 534.7 thou hectares.

Farmers in Volyn, Rivne and Ternopil regions have reportedly completed sowing winter rapeseed.

