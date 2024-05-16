Winter in Ukraine will be marked by electricity shortages - Prime Minister's advisor

The next winter will be marked by electricity shortages. There will be a shortage of electricity in Ukraine even if the winter is warm, an adviser to the Prime Minister of Ukraine, a member of the supervisory board of Ukrenergo Yuriy Boyko, emphasized during a discussion on energy on Thursday, UNN reports.

The winter will definitely be hard, I would even say inevitably hard. That is, there is no chance of fully restoring what was destroyed during the two spring months - Boyko noted.

He noted that the level of damage to energy facilities varies. However, according to him, "the figure of 8 GW of lost power, which was announced by the head of the Ministry of Energy Galushchenko, can be significantly reduced as part of winterization, but definitely not by a lot.

"There will definitely be a deficit even with a warm winter. We will definitely go through the next winter under restrictions. The size of these restrictions is another matter. It certainly depends on many factors, starting with logistics, the delivery of certain components that can either speed up or delay the repair and restoration of generating equipment," said Boyko.