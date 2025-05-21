$41.580.08
Shashlik without harm to the stomach: how to eat properly and what to combine with
Shashlik without harm to the stomach: how to eat properly and what to combine with

Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

50% discount on voluntary payment of fines from the TCC: the Ministry of Defense announced when the possibility of payment through "Reserve+" will appear

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

WHO adopts historic agreement on pandemic preparedness

Kyiv • UNN

 • 166 views

WHO member states have adopted the first-ever agreement for pandemic prevention and response. It provides for the creation of a financial mechanism and a global network for the supply of medicines.

WHO adopts historic agreement on pandemic preparedness

WHO member states have adopted a historic agreement to improve pandemic preparedness, the UN reported, writes UNN.

Details

"After three years of negotiations that began at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, countries around the world have adopted the first-ever international agreement aimed at more effectively preventing, preparing for and responding to future pandemics," the UN said.

This document is reported to be an important step towards strengthening global cooperation to protect lives and prevent the devastating consequences of possible disease outbreaks.

The historic decision was taken at the World Health Assembly, the annual meeting of member states of the World Health Organization (WHO). Although the formal approval took place on Tuesday, most countries voted in favour of the agreement on Monday: 124 in favour, 0 against, 11 abstentions. "Contrary to concerns about possible disagreements, the adoption of the document took place in an atmosphere of unity," the UN noted.

WHO members vote in favour of global pandemic agreement

"This is a victory for public health, science and multilateral cooperation," said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. "The agreement will help us better protect the world from the threat of pandemics in the future. It is also a recognition that our citizens, societies and economies should no longer be defenceless in the face of such losses."

Although the signing of the agreement is a breakthrough, it is only the beginning of the process. The next step will be to develop and agree on a new Pathogen Access and Benefit Sharing (PABS) system, which will be prepared by an intergovernmental working group.

The outcome of this work is expected to be considered at the next session of the World Health Assembly. Following the approval of the PABS Annex, the agreement will be opened for signature and ratification, including by national parliaments. It will enter into force after ratification by 60 countries.

The agreement also provides for the establishment of a new financial mechanism for pandemic prevention, preparedness and response. This includes the formation of a Global Supply Chain and Logistics Network to help remove barriers and ensure timely, safe and equitable access to essential medical goods in health emergencies.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

HealthNews of the World
