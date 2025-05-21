WHO adopts historic agreement on pandemic preparedness

WHO member states have adopted a historic agreement to improve pandemic preparedness, the UN reported, writes UNN.

Details

"After three years of negotiations that began at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, countries around the world have adopted the first-ever international agreement aimed at more effectively preventing, preparing for and responding to future pandemics," the UN said.

This document is reported to be an important step towards strengthening global cooperation to protect lives and prevent the devastating consequences of possible disease outbreaks.

The historic decision was taken at the World Health Assembly, the annual meeting of member states of the World Health Organization (WHO). Although the formal approval took place on Tuesday, most countries voted in favour of the agreement on Monday: 124 in favour, 0 against, 11 abstentions. "Contrary to concerns about possible disagreements, the adoption of the document took place in an atmosphere of unity," the UN noted.



WHO members vote in favour of global pandemic agreement

"This is a victory for public health, science and multilateral cooperation," said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. "The agreement will help us better protect the world from the threat of pandemics in the future. It is also a recognition that our citizens, societies and economies should no longer be defenceless in the face of such losses."

Although the signing of the agreement is a breakthrough, it is only the beginning of the process. The next step will be to develop and agree on a new Pathogen Access and Benefit Sharing (PABS) system, which will be prepared by an intergovernmental working group.

The outcome of this work is expected to be considered at the next session of the World Health Assembly. Following the approval of the PABS Annex, the agreement will be opened for signature and ratification, including by national parliaments. It will enter into force after ratification by 60 countries.

The agreement also provides for the establishment of a new financial mechanism for pandemic prevention, preparedness and response. This includes the formation of a Global Supply Chain and Logistics Network to help remove barriers and ensure timely, safe and equitable access to essential medical goods in health emergencies.