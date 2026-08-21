Where to go in Kyiv on August 22–23: exhibitions, plays and concerts

There will be plenty of cultural events in Kyiv this weekend. UNN will tell Kyiv residents and capital guests more about where they can go on August 22–23.

“Liatoshynsky. Reflection” exhibition

Date and time: August 23, 11:00;

Address: Kyiv, 2 Khreshchatyk Street, Ukrainian House;

Ticket price: 90–180 hryvnias.

About the event

An exhibition dedicated to the life and work of Ukrainian composer Borys Liatoshynsky. The exposition combines archival materials, manuscripts, the artist’s personal belongings, soundscapes, and audiovisual works.

“Flickering Connections. Ukrainian Painting at the Turn of the 1990s and Today” exhibition

Date and time: August 22, 12:00;

Address: Kyiv, 28–30 Ivan Mazepa Street, Mystetskyi Arsenal;

Ticket price: 100–450 hryvnias.

About the event

The exhibition presents Ukrainian painting from two generations—from the second half of the 1980s to the first half of the 1990s and from the last decade. The project explores connections between artists from different periods and how they interpret Ukrainian reality in their works.

“The Toreadors from Vasyukivka” play

Date and time: August 22, 14:00;

Address: Kyiv, 15/17 Lypska Street, Young Spectator’s Theatre;

Ticket price: 250–400 hryvnias.

About the event

A play based on the eponymous trilogy by Всеволод Нестайко, one of Ukraine’s most renowned children’s writers. The story of Yava and Pavlusha is distinguished by humor, adventures, and a view of the world through children’s eyes.

Film Club with a Psychologist

Date and time: August 22, 15:00;

Address: Kyiv, 122 Velyka Vasylkivska Street, Drip Coffee Buffet;

Ticket price: 220 hryvnias.

About the event

Participants watch the film on their own before the meeting, and during the film club, together with a psychologist, discuss it, share their impressions, and search for meanings. The meeting lasts 1.5 hours.

“Kvitka. The Voice of the Heart” concert

Date and time: August 22, 17:00;

Address: Kyiv, 50B Khreshchatyk Street, Ivan Kozlovsky Arts and Concert Center;

Ticket price: 250–300 hryvnias.

About the event

A tribute concert dedicated to Kvitka Cisyk will take place ahead of Ukraine’s Independence Day. The program will feature songs by the legendary American singer of Ukrainian origin, who became one of the symbols of Ukrainian song worldwide. During the concert, archival audio and video recordings of Kvitka Cisyk will be used to complement the musical program. Young performers will present the singer’s creative legacy, giving audiences a new perspective on her songs. The evening will be dedicated to Kvitka Cisyk’s Ukrainian roots, memory, and musical heritage.

“The Queen of Detectives” play

Date and time: August 22, 17:00;

Address: Kyiv, 12–14 Lesi Ukrainky Boulevard, Kyiv Fortress;

Ticket price: 250 hryvnias.

About the event

The play is dedicated to Agatha Christie, the legendary British writer and “queen of detectives.” Audiences will learn the story of the writer herself and her most famous characters—Hercule Poirot, Mr. Hastings, and Miss Marple. The production combines a detective atmosphere, intriguing surprises, and a story about an extraordinary woman who worked as a nurse during both world wars. Part of the ticket proceeds will be directed to supporting Ukraine’s Defense Forces.

“Scorpions Tribute” concert

Date and time: August 22, 18:00;

Address: Solomianska Brewery, Solomianska Square, 2B, Kyiv;

Ticket price: 250–350 hryvnias.

About the event

On August 22, a Scorpions Tribute concert will take place at Solomianska Brewery. The Jack London tribute band will perform legendary songs by the German rock group Scorpions live. The program will include the famous hits “Wind of Change,” “Still Loving You,” “Rock You Like a Hurricane,” and other songs that have become classics of the global rock scene. The concert begins at 18:00, and the doors will open for guests at 16:00.

Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend of August 15–16