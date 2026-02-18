What to consider when starting a renovation: practical tips

$43.260.09
F-series fighters: from the iconic "Top Gun" to the modern F-35
Less light, but higher bills - how does it work?
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
Sentence and amnesty due to child adoption: parliamentary temporary investigative commission has many questions for NABU director Kryvonos
Political part of the negotiations remains difficult, the parties agreed to continue the dialogue – Zelenskyy
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the approximately two-hour negotiations in Geneva
Zelenskyy revealed the task for the Ukrainian delegation in Geneva after noting Russia's attempts to prolong negotiations
Second day of Ukraine-US-Russia talks begins in Geneva - Umerov
Zelenskyy: Ukraine imposed a package of sanctions against Lukashenka
Umerov on peace talks in Geneva: political and military groups to continue work tomorrow
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Massive outage occurred overnight in the operation of Google, YouTube, and Cloudflare services
Businessman organized a million-hryvnia scheme to supply army with ballistic glasses that were shot through; he has been notified of suspicion - Prosecutor General
Vatican Secretary of State: there is significant pessimism and it does not seem that there is real progress towards peace in the war in Ukraine
Ukraine, US, and Russia talks in Geneva concluded - Russian media
Why do the NHSSU and the Ministry of Health ignore journalists' questions about cooperation with the scandalous Odrex clinic?
F-series fighters: from the iconic "Top Gun" to the modern F-35
Why do the NHSSU and the Ministry of Health ignore journalists' questions about cooperation with the scandalous Odrex clinic?
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the Court
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professions
Shia LaBeouf got into a fight at Mardi Gras with paramedics, arrest, and dancing in the French Quarter
Star of the series "Money Heist" Úrsula Corberó became a mother for the first time
Cardi B announced from the stage that she is no longer in a relationship with the father of her child
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformation
Alyona Alyona spoke about a sharp deterioration in her health and diagnosed bronchitis
Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor

What to consider when starting a renovation: practical tips

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

Before starting a renovation, it is important to determine the scope of work, take measurements, and make a list of materials, taking into account a 5–10% reserve. The choice of materials depends on the room conditions and habits, and delivery across Ukraine simplifies the process.

What to consider when starting a renovation: practical tips

The selection of materials for renovation or home improvement begins not with the purchase of materials, but with proper preparation. At this stage, it is important to determine the list of works, make all necessary measurements, and have an understanding of exactly what you need, reports UNN.

It is convenient when everything can be selected in one place - from basic building materials to tools and goods for comfort. That is why it is worth reviewing the assortment of the store and available offers on the website in advance, as this will allow you to quickly form an estimate and avoid unnecessary expenses.

Where to start so that the renovation does not go over budget

First, you should fix the planned scope of work. Even a simple cosmetic repair requires a clear plan, so it is important to understand what will need to be painted, replaced, or repaired. The second step is to take all necessary measurements: the area of the walls and ceiling, the length of the baseboard, the number of corners, the dimensions of door and window openings. The third is to prepare a list of materials and order them, laying an additional 5–10% for trimming and errors.

Experts advise calculating materials starting from rough to finish:

 • mixtures, primers, putties;

 • paints/coatings and flooring materials;

 • lighting, decor, storage, textiles.

How to choose the right materials for renovation 

When choosing materials, it is important to consider the conditions of the room and your habits.

For the kitchen and bathroom, choose moisture-resistant solutions: coatings and materials that will be easy to clean and resistant to condensation. For the hallway, it is important to pay attention to wear resistance, as this is the area most prone to scratches. For the bedroom — comfort: pleasant to the touch textures, warm shades, and good sound insulation where needed.

Before buying, you should pay attention to the following characteristics:

 1. Operating conditions;

 2. Ease of care;

 3. Expected service life. 

Why you should prefer delivery

If you are in Kyiv, you can visit stores in the city, quickly buying small things that may appear during the renovation, for example, an additional roller, masking tape, sealant, corner, or fasteners. If you are planning a renovation in another city or want to receive an order at your address, delivery will come in handy, which is available throughout Ukraine, which is especially relevant for bulky items and additional ones.

List of goods that will help avoid repeated trips and unnecessary expenses

Before placing an order, check if there are "trifles" in the cart, without which work may stop:

 • gloves, glasses, respirator;

 • masking tape, film/cardboard for floor protection;

 • sandpaper/mesh, spatulas, mixer nozzle;

 • level, tape measure, pencil/marker;

 • consumables: bits, drills, dowels, self-tapping screws;

 • cleaning products after work.

This checklist seems obvious, but it is precisely because of such consumables that renovation deadlines are most often disrupted.

Lilia Podolyak

