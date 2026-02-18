What to consider when starting a renovation: practical tips

The selection of materials for renovation or home improvement begins not with the purchase of materials, but with proper preparation. At this stage, it is important to determine the list of works, make all necessary measurements, and have an understanding of exactly what you need, reports UNN.

It is convenient when everything can be selected in one place - from basic building materials to tools and goods for comfort. That is why it is worth reviewing the assortment of the store and available offers on the website in advance, as this will allow you to quickly form an estimate and avoid unnecessary expenses.

Where to start so that the renovation does not go over budget

First, you should fix the planned scope of work. Even a simple cosmetic repair requires a clear plan, so it is important to understand what will need to be painted, replaced, or repaired. The second step is to take all necessary measurements: the area of the walls and ceiling, the length of the baseboard, the number of corners, the dimensions of door and window openings. The third is to prepare a list of materials and order them, laying an additional 5–10% for trimming and errors.

Experts advise calculating materials starting from rough to finish:

• mixtures, primers, putties;

• paints/coatings and flooring materials;

• lighting, decor, storage, textiles.

How to choose the right materials for renovation

When choosing materials, it is important to consider the conditions of the room and your habits.

For the kitchen and bathroom, choose moisture-resistant solutions: coatings and materials that will be easy to clean and resistant to condensation. For the hallway, it is important to pay attention to wear resistance, as this is the area most prone to scratches. For the bedroom — comfort: pleasant to the touch textures, warm shades, and good sound insulation where needed.

Before buying, you should pay attention to the following characteristics:

1. Operating conditions;

2. Ease of care;

3. Expected service life.

Why you should prefer delivery

If you are in Kyiv, you can visit stores in the city, quickly buying small things that may appear during the renovation, for example, an additional roller, masking tape, sealant, corner, or fasteners. If you are planning a renovation in another city or want to receive an order at your address, delivery will come in handy, which is available throughout Ukraine, which is especially relevant for bulky items and additional ones.

List of goods that will help avoid repeated trips and unnecessary expenses

Before placing an order, check if there are "trifles" in the cart, without which work may stop:

• gloves, glasses, respirator;

• masking tape, film/cardboard for floor protection;

• sandpaper/mesh, spatulas, mixer nozzle;

• level, tape measure, pencil/marker;

• consumables: bits, drills, dowels, self-tapping screws;

• cleaning products after work.

This checklist seems obvious, but it is precisely because of such consumables that renovation deadlines are most often disrupted.