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What is celebrated on November 13 in Ukraine and around the world

Kyiv • UNN

 • 216 views

November 13 marks World Kindness Day, World Sight Day for the Blind, and Chicken Day. The faithful honor John Chrysostom and the Seventy Apostles.

What is celebrated on November 13 in Ukraine and around the world

On November 13, the world observes the International Day of the Blind, World Kindness Day, and World Chicken Day. According to the new calendar, the church calendar commemorates Saint John Chrysostom, while according to the old calendar it recalls the holy Apostles of the Seventy, reports UNN.

International Day of the Blind

A global observance established by the World Health Organization in 1984. The date was chosen to honor the birthday of French educator Valentin Haüy, who was the first person in the world to invent the relief-line typeface "uncial" and, in 1784, founded the first school in history for blind children in Paris without government assistance.

The observance aims to draw public attention to the problems faced by people with visual impairments, the need to create a barrier-free environment, and ensure access to inclusive education, rehabilitation, assistive technologies, and employment.

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World Kindness Day

An international humanitarian observance launched in 1998 in Tokyo at the first conference of the World Kindness Movement, which brought together civic organizations from Australia, Canada, Japan, Thailand, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

The observance is aimed at overcoming national, religious, and cultural barriers by promoting selfless assistance, volunteering, empathy, and mutual respect in everyday life.

World Chicken Day

An unofficial gastronomic and agricultural holiday initiated in 2002 by the U.S. Poultry Association.

The observance highlights the importance of poultry farming to global food security, as chicken remains one of the world's most affordable sources of complete protein, and also recognizes the role of farmers and processing enterprises in ensuring sustainable food production.

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According to the new calendar, Orthodox and Greek Catholic believers commemorate the memory of Saint John Chrysostom, Archbishop of Constantinople—one of the three Ecumenical Teachers and Hierarchs, an outstanding theologian, preacher, and reformer of church worship.

For his unsurpassed oratorical gift, he received the nickname "Chrysostom," while for his uncompromising denunciation of the luxury and moral vices of the imperial court, he was exiled twice by Empress Eudoxia and died in exile in 407. He authored the order of the Divine Liturgy, which is celebrated in Orthodox churches throughout most of the year.

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According to the old calendar, believers commemorate the memory of the holy Apostles of the Seventy: Stachys, Amplias, Urban, Narcissus, Apelles, and Aristobulus—disciples of the holy Apostles Andrew the First-Called and Paul, who founded Christian communities in Byzantium, the Balkans, Greece, and Britain and suffered martyrdom for preaching the Gospel.

This day also commemorates the Venerable Spiridon and Nikodim, prosphora bakers of the Caves—monks of the Kyiv-Pechersk Monastery who for 30 years baked prosphora for the liturgy while observing strict fasting and engaging in unceasing prayer.

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Oleksandra Mesenko

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