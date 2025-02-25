Weather: temperature in March will be slightly above normal

In March, the average monthly air temperature is expected to be 1-7 degrees Celsius. This is 1-1.5 degrees above normal.

This was reported by the Hydrometeorological Center, UNN reports.

According to weather forecasters, the brief climatic characteristics of March are as follows: the average monthly temperature is 0-6 degrees Celsius, with 3 degrees Celsius in the highlands of the Carpathians.

The absolute minimum temperature will be 20-37 degrees below zero, with 10-27 degrees below zero in Zakarpattia and the southern part of the country.

The absolute maximum air temperature is 19-29 degrees Celsius, and in the Carpathians it is 14-16 degrees.

The average monthly precipitation is 26-51 mm, in Zakarpattia and mountainous areas - sometimes 56-106 mm, in the highlands of the Carpathians - up to 135 mm.

The forecast for the average monthly air temperature and precipitation in March 2025, according to the Hydrometeorological Center, is as follows: the average monthly air temperature is expected to be 1-7 degrees Celsius, which is 1-1.5 degrees above normal.

Monthly precipitation is expected to be 22-42 mm (50-74 mm in the Carpathians), which is less than normal.

