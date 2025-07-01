We will definitely respond to the Russians: Zelenskyy on the death of the commander of the 110th brigade Zakharevych after the strike on Huliaipole

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the death of the commander of the separate mechanized brigade named after Marko Bezruchko, Serhiy Zakharevych, as a result of the strike on Huliaipole. The President expressed condolences to all relatives and friends and emphasized that Ukraine will definitely respond to this strike. Zelenskyy said this in his evening address, informs UNN.

Today, the entire day was spent clearing debris after the strike on Huliaipole. Unfortunately, there are losses – both military and civilian. The commander of the 110th separate mechanized brigade, Colonel Zakharevych, and other guys from the brigade died. My condolences to all relatives and friends. A full investigation into the circumstances of this strike is underway – I am awaiting a report. All who were wounded – and this was a missile strike – all are being provided with the necessary assistance. More than 30 people were wounded. We will definitely respond to the Russians for this strike - said Zelenskyy.

To remind

