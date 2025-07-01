$41.780.14
“The wind remains gusty, the heat will get closer”: weather forecast for July 2 in Ukraine
03:40 PM
“The wind remains gusty, the heat will get closer”: weather forecast for July 2 in Ukraine
Exclusive
01:57 PM
Mobilization of convicts continues: the Ministry of Justice sees no downturn in dynamics
Exclusive
July 1, 12:51 PM
Aircraft Maintenance: Key Principles of Work Organization and Regulation - Expert Comment
Exclusive
July 1, 11:25 AM
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
July 1, 10:00 AM
Almost 19 divisions and 42 tank battalions: the number of Russian losses for the first half of 2025 announced
Exclusive
July 1, 08:13 AM
Political responsibility for “unprofessional” members in Verkhovna Rada committees lies with the factions – expert
July 1, 06:15 AM
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stations
July 1, 05:50 AM
Bachelor's admission: deadlines and rules in 2025
June 30, 07:06 PM
IMF approves 8th EFF program review, Ukraine to soon receive $500 million - Shmyhal
June 30, 02:53 PM
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
We will definitely respond to the Russians: Zelenskyy on the death of the commander of the 110th brigade Zakharevych after the strike on Huliaipole

Kyiv • UNN

 • 426 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the death of Colonel Serhii Zakharevych, commander of the 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade, as a result of a strike on Huliaipole. As a result of the missile strike, more than 30 people, both military and civilian, were wounded.

We will definitely respond to the Russians: Zelenskyy on the death of the commander of the 110th brigade Zakharevych after the strike on Huliaipole

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the death of the commander of the separate mechanized brigade named after Marko Bezruchko, Serhiy Zakharevych, as a result of the strike on Huliaipole. The President expressed condolences to all relatives and friends and emphasized that Ukraine will definitely respond to this strike. Zelenskyy said this in his evening address, informs UNN.

Today, the entire day was spent clearing debris after the strike on Huliaipole. Unfortunately, there are losses – both military and civilian. The commander of the 110th separate mechanized brigade, Colonel Zakharevych, and other guys from the brigade died. My condolences to all relatives and friends. A full investigation into the circumstances of this strike is underway – I am awaiting a report. All who were wounded – and this was a missile strike – all are being provided with the necessary assistance. More than 30 people were wounded. We will definitely respond to the Russians for this strike 

- said Zelenskyy.

To remind

Earlier, UNN reported that the commander of the 110th separate mechanized brigade name of Marko Bezruchko, Serhiy Zakharevych, died at the front.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
