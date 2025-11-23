"We need one point": Wladimir Klitschko assessed the US plan to end the war in Ukraine

Former world heavyweight boxing champion Wladimir Klitschko commented on the US-proposed plan to end the war in Ukraine. This was reported by UNN.

On the social network X, the boxer noted that "this is not a peace plan."

This is a surrender plan. Imperial Russia gets land for its crimes. Ukraine gets promises, like the 1994 security guarantees, written in disappearing ink. We don't need 28 points. We need one point: Russia, go home!

Recently, Axios published a 28-point plan by US President Donald Trump for peace in Ukraine. The document provides for territorial concessions, security guarantees, and economic components.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump stated that his current peace plan for Ukraine is not a final proposal.

