“We have to act now": Lithuanian President proposes a plan to support Ukraine

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

“We have to act now": Lithuanian President proposes a plan to support Ukraine

“We have to act now": Lithuanian President proposes a plan to support Ukraine

Kyiv

Gitanas Nausėda presented a 5-step plan to support Ukraine, including accession to the EU and NATO, funding for the military-industrial complex, and sanctions against Russia. Lithuania has already provided €1.5 billion in aid to Ukraine.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda has proposed to Europe a plan to support Ukraine, including Ukraine's accession to the EU and NATO, funding for the military-industrial complex and sanctions against Russia. Nausėda wrote about this in the social network X, UNN reports.

We must act now to support Ukraine and strengthen Europe's security. No more talk - time to act 

- Nauseda wrote.

He outlined 5 steps to support Ukraine:

  • real security guarantees - NATO membership should remain on the table;
    • Russia should be held accountable for war crimes, and sanctions should remain in place until the aggression stops;
      • urgent financing of weapons and 10 billion euros for Ukraine's military-industrial complex;
        • seizure of frozen assets of the Russian Federation and imposition of tariffs on imports from Russia and Belarus;
          • accelerated accession of Ukraine to the EU - by 2030.

            Ukraine's security is part of European security. Let's act together 

            - Nauseda added.

            Recall

            Lithuania has provided Ukraine with a new military aid package, including trucks and thermal imaging sights. The total aid since the beginning of the war has exceeded €1.5 billion, and is expected to reach €1 billion this year.

            Pavlo Bashynskyi

            Pavlo Bashynskyi

            WarPolitics

