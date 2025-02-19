“We have to act now": Lithuanian President proposes a plan to support Ukraine

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda has proposed to Europe a plan to support Ukraine, including Ukraine's accession to the EU and NATO, funding for the military-industrial complex and sanctions against Russia. Nausėda wrote about this in the social network X, UNN reports.

We must act now to support Ukraine and strengthen Europe's security. No more talk - time to act - Nauseda wrote.

He outlined 5 steps to support Ukraine:

real security guarantees - NATO membership should remain on the table;

Russia should be held accountable for war crimes, and sanctions should remain in place until the aggression stops;

urgent financing of weapons and 10 billion euros for Ukraine's military-industrial complex;

seizure of frozen assets of the Russian Federation and imposition of tariffs on imports from Russia and Belarus;

accelerated accession of Ukraine to the EU - by 2030.

Ukraine's security is part of European security. Let's act together - Nauseda added.

Recall

Lithuania has provided Ukraine with a new military aid package, including trucks and thermal imaging sights. The total aid since the beginning of the war has exceeded €1.5 billion, and is expected to reach €1 billion this year.