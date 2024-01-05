They ate canned goods, stale bread and chocolate: an American journalist told how the first days after the full-scale invasion of the russian federation were spent in Bankova

ukenru
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

They ate canned goods, stale bread and chocolate: an American journalist told how the first days after the full-scale invasion of the russian federation were spent in Bankova

They ate canned goods, stale bread and chocolate: an American journalist told how the first days after the full-scale invasion of the russian federation were spent in Bankova

Kyiv  •  UNN

American journalist Simon Shuster described in detail the first days of the full-scale invasion on Bankova Street, where Ukrainian government officials continued to work in austere conditions.

Simon Shuster, a journalist for the American magazine Time, said that during the full-scale invasion, life on Bankova Street continued in nervous and ascetic conditions. This was reported by UNN with reference to excerpts from Shuster's book about Zelensky, published by The Telegraph.

Details

According to him, the most difficult for Zelensky were the nights. The journalist said that the president's phone was bursting with constant messages.  

In the early days, I woke everyone up," he says. "I had no right to sleep until I found out which strikes fell where. And at 4:50 a.m., Zelensky would ask about the news

- writes Shuster

According to him, none of the government officials gave in to despair at this early stage. But eventually they all broke down. There was not much to eat. Sweets were handed out at meetings, and there was canned meat and stale bread in the communal kitchen.

One minister told me that he survived for several days on chocolate

- reads an excerpt from of Shuster's book.

He also said that Zelensky's face had become pale, and the president complained of a lack of sunlight and fresh air. 

His legal assistant recalls that he looked like a walking corpse. "A living person cannot look like that," she said

- an American journalist recounts.

His legal assistant recalls that he looked like a walking corpse. "A living person can't look like that," she said.

Addendum

At the same time, Shustre notes that over time , life in the bunker has become a more manageable routine. The first videoconference shifted to 7 a.m., enough time to have breakfast-"invariably scrambled eggs.

Employees were served hot food: sausages, dumplings with potatoes, and goulash.

Even after the ban on alcohol sales in the capital , Zelenskyy and his team kept a stock of alcohol and the president occasionally poured wine for aides who joined him for a meal.

Sometimes Zelenskyy would invite his staff to watch a movie, often a Hollywood novelty. Shuster emphasized that Zelensky could no longer watch Soviet comedies.

The journalist describes that at the beginning of the full-scale war, Zelensky's associates often called him "Volodya" and stayed in their seats when he entered the room. Later, they switched to the official address "Volodymyr Oleksandrovych".

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Politics

Contact us about advertising