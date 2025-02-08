“We are very close to a positive result": Zelensky announces development of new technology to counter drones

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is developing a technology to counter drones, and the result is very close to positive. Zelensky said this in an interview with Reuters, UNN reports.

We are currently working on a technology against drones, and we are very close to a positive result. We are very close. I've already seen a positive result, but it's important to develop it so that it is massively positive - Zelensky said

