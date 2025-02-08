“We are very close to a positive result": Zelensky announces development of new technology to counter drones
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine announced the development of a new technology to combat drones, which is already showing positive results. It is planned to introduce this technology on a massive scale to strengthen Ukraine's defense.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is developing a technology to counter drones, and the result is very close to positive. Zelensky said this in an interview with Reuters, UNN reports.
We are currently working on a technology against drones, and we are very close to a positive result. We are very close. I've already seen a positive result, but it's important to develop it so that it is massively positive
Recall
The head of the communications department of the Ukrainian Air Force, Yuriy Ihnat, confirmed the downing of the KAB in Zaporizhzhia, but noted that he could not say how it was shot down.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat the importance of drones for the defense of Ukraine should be to make Russian assaults more and more impossible, and Ukraine will spare no resources for this.