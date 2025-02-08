ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
“We are very close to a positive result": Zelensky announces development of new technology to counter drones

“We are very close to a positive result": Zelensky announces development of new technology to counter drones

The President of Ukraine announced the development of a new technology to combat drones, which is already showing positive results. It is planned to introduce this technology on a massive scale to strengthen Ukraine's defense.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is developing a technology to counter drones, and the result is very close to positive. Zelensky said this in an interview with Reuters, UNN reports.

We are currently working on a technology against drones, and we are very close to a positive result. We are very close. I've already seen a positive result, but it's important to develop it so that it is massively positive

- Zelensky said

Recall

The head of the communications department of the Ukrainian Air Force, Yuriy Ihnat, confirmed the downing of the KAB in Zaporizhzhia, but noted that he could not say how it was shot down.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat the importance of drones for the defense of Ukraine should be to make Russian assaults more and more impossible, and Ukraine will spare no resources for this.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPoliticsTechnologies
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

