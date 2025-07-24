WBO ordered negotiations for Usyk's title defense fight

World heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk has 30 days to reach an agreement on a mandatory WBO title defense fight. This statement was made by the World Boxing Organization (WBO) on Thursday, writes UNN.

The WBO has officially ordered negotiations for a mandatory heavyweight title fight between Oleksandr Usyk and Joseph Parker. - reads the WBO statement on Instagram.

Both sides are reportedly "given 30 days to reach an agreement, otherwise the WBO will proceed with a purse bid."

