WBO ordered negotiations for Usyk's title defense fight
Kyiv • UNN
The WBO has officially ordered negotiations for a mandatory heavyweight title fight between Oleksandr Usyk and Joseph Parker. The parties have 30 days to reach an agreement, otherwise the WBO will proceed to purse bids.
World heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk has 30 days to reach an agreement on a mandatory WBO title defense fight. This statement was made by the World Boxing Organization (WBO) on Thursday, writes UNN.
The WBO has officially ordered negotiations for a mandatory heavyweight title fight between Oleksandr Usyk and Joseph Parker.
Both sides are reportedly "given 30 days to reach an agreement, otherwise the WBO will proceed with a purse bid."
Usyk retained leadership after defeating Dubois: ESPN ranking data24.07.25, 14:32 • 1410 views