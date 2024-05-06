Watered Monday is traditionally celebrated in Lviv today

On the second day of Easter, traditional water fights were organized in Lviv. This was reported by Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi, UNN reports.

Details

"For three years now, Lviv has not been buzzing with Easter. But the groves, watering and exchange of different traditions remain in Shevchenko's Grove. Our children should not forget and continue our Ukrainian traditions. The culture of a nation that can never be destroyed by the enemy. Thank you. Christ is risen," Sadovyi wrote.

Recall

Ukrainians, including soldiers on the frontline, celebrated Easter amid the ongoing war, sharing photos and videos of holiday traditions such as blessing Easter cakes, decorating eggs, and exchanging "Christ is risen" greetings.