Watered Monday is traditionally celebrated in Lviv today

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 104072 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 113334 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 155940 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 159333 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 256487 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175284 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166248 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148459 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 229428 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113114 views

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 37482 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 43468 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 50169 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 47947 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 36492 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 256487 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 229428 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 215207 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 240789 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 227337 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 104072 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 76555 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 82539 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 114205 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 115039 views
Watered Monday is traditionally celebrated in Lviv today

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19784 views

On the second day of Easter, traditional water fights were organized in Lviv, continuing the Ukrainian tradition of celebrating Watered Monday.

On the second day of Easter, traditional water fights were organized in Lviv. This was reported by Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi, UNN reports.

Details

"For three years now, Lviv has not been buzzing with Easter. But the groves, watering and exchange of different traditions remain in Shevchenko's Grove. Our children should not forget and continue our Ukrainian traditions. The culture of a nation that can never be destroyed by the enemy. Thank you. Christ is risen," Sadovyi wrote.

Recall

Ukrainians, including soldiers on the frontline, celebrated Easter amid the ongoing war, sharing photos and videos of holiday traditions such as blessing Easter cakes, decorating eggs, and exchanging "Christ is risen" greetings.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

