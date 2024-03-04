Water supply to four settlements in Donetsk region limited: what is known

In Donetsk region, water supply to Kramatorsk, Sloviansk, Druzhkivka and Kostyantynivka was limited due to repairs on the main water supply system. This was announced on Monday, March 4, by the head of the Regional Water Administration Vadym Filashkin, UNN reports.

Water supply to Kramatorsk, Sloviansk, Druzhkivka and Kostyantynivka has been reduced due to repairs to the main water supply system - wrote Filashkin on social media.

According to him, the work began today at 11:30 a.m. and is scheduled to be completed tomorrow, March 5, by the end of the day.

Police: Russians dropped a 500 kg KAB on Kurakhove, shelled 9 settlements in Donetsk region overnight