Water supply interruptions on the right bank of Kyiv due to power outage

There are water supply interruptions on the right bank of the capital due to power outages. This was reported by the mayor Vitali Klitschko, UNN reports.

Water supply is interrupted on the right bank of the capital due to power outages - he wrote.

According to residents, due to the decrease in pressure in the water supply system, the water pressure in the taps is minimal.

Recall

Earlier in the day, power went out in some parts of Kyiv. The city authorities reportedthat this was due to problems in the all-Ukrainian power grid. Also, the power supply in some neighborhoods of Brovary was cut off.

During russia's massive missile and drone attack on Ukraine on August 26, explosions were heard in many cities.

