Water supply interruptions on the right bank of Kyiv due to power outage
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has reported problems with water supply on the right bank of the capital due to a power outage. Residents report minimal water pressure in the taps due to a decrease in pressure in the system.
According to residents, due to the decrease in pressure in the water supply system, the water pressure in the taps is minimal.
Earlier in the day, power went out in some parts of Kyiv. The city authorities reportedthat this was due to problems in the all-Ukrainian power grid. Also, the power supply in some neighborhoods of Brovary was cut off.
During russia's massive missile and drone attack on Ukraine on August 26, explosions were heard in many cities.
