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Wars in Ukraine and Iran have forced France to revise its military plans - Politico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2002 views

Paris is preparing for a possible conflict with Russia by 2030. Priorities will include cheap anti-drone measures and strengthening air defense.

Wars in Ukraine and Iran have forced France to revise its military plans - Politico

France has begun a major overhaul of its defense strategy, preparing for a potential conflict with Russia by the end of this decade. According to French military reports, lessons from the war in Ukraine and the conflict in the Middle East will form the basis of an updated military planning law, which the government will present on April 8. One of the key areas will be the development of cheap anti-drone measures and the strengthening of air defense systems. This is reported by Politico, writes UNN.

We are applying everything we can learn from Ukraine, especially regarding capability development — both in connection with what is happening now in the Middle East and regarding possible actions tomorrow on the eastern flank.

- said General Dominique Tardif, Deputy Chief of the French Air Force.

France is not observing from afar, but gaining real-time experience. French aircraft and air defense systems are currently deployed in countries such as the United Arab Emirates to repel Iranian drone attacks. Also, a French soldier who was in Iraq was killed by an Iranian drone strike at the beginning of the war.

High-tech warfare in Ukraine, and now in the Middle East, has exposed gaps in Western arsenals. NATO armed forces are not yet fully equipped to effectively counter cheap threats — missiles are significantly more expensive than the drones they intercept.

"We are working on a number of projects to reduce the cost of destroying Shahed drones," Tardif explained, referring to the mass-produced Iranian drones used by both Russia in Ukraine and Tehran in the Persian Gulf. Cheaper options include firing at drones from Fennec helicopters, which the French military has already tested, and equipping Rafale fighters with less expensive guided missiles.

France deploys Tiger attack helicopters to the Middle East to combat drones31.03.26, 04:00 • 5730 views

Paris is also actively cooperating with French companies Alta Ares and Harmattan AI to create cheaper drone interceptors. The Alta Ares program is not yet fully operational, but is already ramping up production, and the equipment is located in the Middle East.

Last week, Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu announced that several French companies are capable of producing thousands of drone interceptors per month and a new factory will soon be opened. He also announced that France will spend 8.5 billion euros on ammunition by 2030.

Air superiority

The two wars also underscore the importance of establishing air superiority — a key doctrine of NATO warfare. The US and Israel achieved this over Iran, destroying most of its air force and air defense systems, while Russia failed to achieve this in Ukraine.

"That's why Moscow is bogged down in a war of attrition," Tardif noted. This also allowed drones to become a dominant element of the war.

The lack of air superiority means the paralysis of ground strikes. Only 20% of Russian deep strikes on Ukraine reach their target. In comparison, 100% of American and Israeli strikes on Iran hit their target.

- he emphasized.

Israeli airstrikes, which destroyed about 80% of Iran's ground-based air defense systems, showed that air superiority can be achieved. The strategy of preventing the enemy from entering the conflict zone and maneuvering "is not inevitable," Tardif said. "We know how to deal with it if we have the resources."

To this end, the French Air Force is considering missiles to suppress enemy air defense systems, which allows neutralizing the threat to its own aircraft. The manufacturer MBDA is working on the Stratus program, which includes such capabilities.

This is fundamental and necessary for air superiority, and this is how we can move from a war of attrition to a war of resolution.

- explained the general.

Preparing for a "shock" from Russia

Tardif's medium-term priority is to prepare the French Air Force for a "shock," i.e., a possible Russian attack on NATO.

It is not excluded that Russia will test NATO between 2028 and 2029.

- the general noted.

"If there is a problem on the eastern flank — given that the Baltic states do not have fighter aircraft, and Romania has limited capabilities — Western European pilots, including us, will be on the front line from day one," he added.

Poland refused to transfer Patriot systems to the Middle East after a US request31.03.26, 18:34 • 2114 views

France is also seriously considering cheaper ways to protect its airbases, given Ukraine's success in hitting Russian airbases during Operation Spiderweb in 2025.

At the same time, the Air Force will not abandon high-tech, expensive weapons to avoid a war of attrition.

We aim to have mass to saturate defenses and break through enemy lines, despite radars and air defense systems — but we also need decisive ammunition. If you only have attrition ammunition, you find yourself in a situation like Ukraine — a frozen conflict.

- explained the general.

The French Air Force is also exploring so-called "collaborative combat aircraft" — 2-4 ton drones with AI that can operate alongside manned fighters. One of their tasks is to more accurately detect and geolocate threats.

Tardif noted that the Air Force plans to request information through the DGA agency to evaluate industry proposals. The collaborative combat aircraft market already includes Fury from Anduril and Valkyrie from Airbus-Kratos.

Tardif emphasized that Russia is also rapidly advancing in technology — gradually improving Shahed-type drones, missiles, and combat aircraft sensors.

Following Spain - France closed the skies to planes involved in transporting US weapons for Iran war31.03.26, 17:25 • 1860 views

Olga Rozgon

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