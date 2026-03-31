France deploys Tiger attack helicopters to the Middle East to combat drones

France has deployed Tiger attack helicopters to the Middle East to counter drone threats, French Army Chief of Staff General Pierre Schill said in an interview published on March 30, Defence Blog reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to Schill, Tiger helicopters were involved in the fight against drones amid constant threats in the region, where attack drones and other cheap aerial platforms are increasingly used.

The Tiger is an attack helicopter typically used for reconnaissance, fire support, anti-tank missions, and escort, but the French military has also adapted it to intercept slow, low-flying targets, including drones.

What it means

France's decision indicates that armies are increasingly forced to re-equip existing equipment for new threats associated with the massive use of drones.

Schill also noted that among the French army's priorities for 2026 are strengthening logistics and firepower amid changes in military planning after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

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