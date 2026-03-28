G7 countries will help unblock the Strait of Hormuz, but there is a condition

Foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) have agreed to participate in unblocking the Strait of Hormuz, the most important route for energy exports, but only after the end of the US and Israel's war with Iran. This was reported by Euronews, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the joint commitment of the G7 foreign ministers came in response to increased pressure from US President Donald Trump on European countries to help ensure the security of the waterway, which Tehran has been blocking since the beginning of hostilities.

There is a broad consensus in the international community on preserving the common good - freedom of navigation. Every day the situation worsens due to the lack of navigation from the Persian Gulf to other countries. There can be no question of living in a world where international waters are closed to navigation, especially in the context of conflicts that do not concern the countries that need this navigation to continue. - said French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot after the meeting.

According to him, the international mission to escort ships will operate "after calm is restored" and will be "strictly defensive in nature," in accordance with international law.

Context

Trump has repeatedly criticized European and NATO countries for refusing to organize a mission to protect Hormuz, which would entail high risks for all participants.

Before heading to France, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio hinted that due to Europe's refusal to join NATO, the White House might abandon efforts to stop Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which was perceived as a retaliatory threat.

Strait of Hormuz open to Russia, China, India - Iranian Foreign Minister