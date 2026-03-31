Following Spain - France closed the skies to planes involved in transporting US weapons for Iran war

France did not allow Israel to use its airspace to transport American weapons that would be used in the war against Iran, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing a Western diplomat and two sources familiar with the matter, writes UNN.

Details

Sources said the refusal, which occurred over the weekend, was the first time France had done so since the start of the conflict in Iran.

Neither the French presidency nor the foreign ministry were immediately available for comment.

US President Donald Trump has already reacted to the media reports.

"The country of France did not allow planes heading to Israel and loaded with military supplies to fly over French territory. France was extremely unhelpful regarding the 'Iranian butcher' who was successfully eliminated! The US will remember this!" US President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social.

This came after, as El Pais notes, Spain closed its airspace to flights involved in Operation Epic Fury, launched by the US and Israel against Iran. It "not only prohibits the use of the Rota (Cadiz) and Morón de la Frontera (Seville) airbases by fighter jets or refueling planes involved in the attack, but also denies its airspace to American planes stationed in third countries, such as Great Britain or France," according to military sources.

White House claims Spain agrees to strikes on Iran, Madrid denies it - Politico