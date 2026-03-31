Poland refused to transfer Patriot systems to the Middle East after a US request

Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz announced that the country does not plan to move its Patriot batteries to the Middle East. Despite US requests, the protection of NATO's eastern flank remains an absolute priority for Warsaw. He stated this on the social network X, writes UNN.

Our Patriot batteries and their weaponry are used to protect Polish skies and NATO's eastern flank. Nothing changes in this regard, and we do not plan to redeploy them anywhere! Our allies know and understand the importance of our missions. Poland's security is an absolute priority. - the message says.

Addition

As reported by the Rzeczpospolita newspaper, the United States of America asked Poland to transfer one of its Patriot missile batteries and some PAC-3 MSE missiles to the Middle East.

Washington unofficially asked Warsaw to consider transferring one of the two batteries of Patriot air defense systems and PAC-3 MSE interceptor missiles, which have already been delivered to Poland and are owned by the Polish army, to the Middle East.

The Polish army has two Patriot system batteries, which include 16 launchers. They reached full operational readiness at the end of 2025.

The equipment allows destroying enemy missiles or aircraft from a distance of up to 100 km. The launchers can, among other things, fire PAC-3 MSE missiles, of which approximately 200 were ordered under a contract signed in 2019. Most of them are already in Poland.

Deliveries of the next six batteries, contracts for which were concluded in the autumn of 2023, are expected to arrive in 2027. In total, approximately 600 PAC-3 missiles were ordered, but deliveries have not yet begun.

Trump criticized NATO and said the US would "remember" their reaction to Iran