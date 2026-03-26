Trump criticized NATO and said the US would "remember" their reaction to Iran

US President Donald Trump said that NATO's refusal to cooperate with American military operations in Iran was a "test" for the security alliance, and that he would "remember" their reaction, intensifying his criticism of the bloc. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

"That's why I'm so disappointed in NATO. Because this was a test for NATO. We will remember this." - Trump said on Thursday during a Cabinet meeting at the White House.

Later during the same event, Trump returned to the topic, emphasizing his indignation, stating that he had asked NATO allies to help restore shipping through the Strait of Hormuz — a key energy route that had been largely blocked during the war.

"They didn't want to get involved, and I think it will cost them dearly," - he said.

As the publication notes, Trump has increasingly expressed dissatisfaction with the alliance after member states rejected his demands to send warships to secure the strait. This critical maritime route transports about 20% of the world's oil and gas supplies, and the war has caused a sharp increase in fuel prices.

"The President has long been critical of NATO, repeatedly questioning its relevance and calling on allies to increase defense spending to 5% of gross domestic product. The war with Iran has only exacerbated these tensions," - the publication emphasizes.

On Thursday, Trump repeatedly demonstrated his dissatisfaction with the alliance, calling NATO a "paper tiger" that offered assistance in the Middle East conflict only after the US "destroyed" Iran.

Rutte did not comment on the possible redirection of US weapons from Ukraine to the Middle East - supplies continue

Trump also separately criticized Great Britain for offering to send aircraft carriers much later than, he said, they were needed by the US.

"Don't worry. We don't need it," Trump said, conveying his response to the British government, and called British aircraft carriers "toys compared to what we have."

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer came under particularly harsh criticism from Trump after initially rejecting the president's request to allow the US to use the country's military bases for strikes on Iran. Subsequently, the British government allowed the use of bases for "limited defensive actions."

On Thursday, Trump also mentioned the military base on Diego Garcia island in the Chagos Archipelago in the Indian Ocean. The US President has repeatedly criticized the British government's agreement to transfer sovereignty over the island and the subsequent lease of the military base.

"It all started with an island — an island that the indigenous people demanded be taken from your country, and for some reason you agreed to it. When we needed that island to land that wonderful B-2 bomber, we were told we couldn't use it and had to fly back to Missouri — that's a 17-hour flight instead of a few hours, and I said, 'Are you kidding me?'" - Trump said.

"They made a big mistake," he added.

The comments made on Thursday were another blow to Starmer's efforts to use his country's close ties with the US and personal relationship with the president to keep the US in alignment with European allies on trade and defense, including support for Ukraine.

"I think he's a nice guy, but he did something shocking. He didn't want to help us," Trump said.

Britain allowed the US to use its bases for strikes on Iran