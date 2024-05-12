Vice Chancellor dies in Switzerland while hiking in the mountains

Vice Chancellor of Switzerland Andre Simonazzi died on Friday at the age of 55 during a hike in the mountains. This is stated in a statement by the Swiss government, UNN reports .

Details

The statement says that Simonazzi collapsed "during one of his favorite hikes" in the mountains with his family.

It is noted that Simonazzi was appointed Vice Chancellor and Speaker of the Swiss Federal Council in November 2008. The following year he took part in government meetings, kept minutes and was engaged in communication. In particular, he headed several departments and the Presidential Office.

As the government emphasizes, the quality of the Federal Council's information activities is due to Simonazzi.

Under his leadership, communication was professionalized and digitized. He persistently strengthened its coordination and made it an integral part of the government's activities, - the Swiss government added.



