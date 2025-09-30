Veterans Competed in Golf: The First All-Ukrainian “Golf of Heroes” Tournament Took Place in Lviv Region

$41.320.16
48.440.03
ukenru
Exclusive
04:26 PM • 70 views
When to get a flu shot and how long does protection last: at the beginning of the epidemic season, the doctor answered the main questions
Exclusive
01:32 PM • 18906 views
Instead of ministers - entrepreneurs: what's wrong with NABU's criminal proceedings
11:14 AM • 24288 views
Ukrainian military launched a mission in Denmark on drone defense experience: this could become a framework for broader cooperation in Europe - Zelenskyy
September 30, 08:49 AM • 35827 views
Death of choreographer Maria Kholodna: court in Kharkiv sentenced her husband-killer
September 30, 08:28 AM • 60108 views
Feast of the Intercession of the Theotokos: history, traditions, prohibitions
September 30, 07:51 AM • 31688 views
Head of the European Commission: there is an agreement with Ukraine on 2 billion euros for drones
Exclusive
September 30, 07:25 AM • 26535 views
First autumn frosts: is there a threat to the fruit and vegetable harvest?
September 30, 06:49 AM • 23520 views
Two more packages under PURL are being coordinated with the American side - Zelenskyy
September 30, 04:27 AM • 21380 views
In Sumy region, an entire family with two children died as a result of a drone strike - OVAPhoto
September 30, 04:06 AM • 23289 views
EU to consider creating 'drone wall' and air defense shield at Copenhagen meeting - Bloomberg
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
2m/s
64%
758mm
Popular news
Three Rosgvardia officers, including a lieutenant colonel, eliminated in Russia: DIU shows videoVideoSeptember 30, 08:08 AM • 29620 views
Man wounded in abdomen by air defense bullet in Konotop city centerSeptember 30, 08:56 AM • 29108 views
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are separating after almost 20 years together - BBCSeptember 30, 09:31 AM • 31411 views
Director David Lynch's estate listed for sale for $15 millionSeptember 30, 09:59 AM • 18318 views
For the first time since 1971, no water is flowing: occupiers in Crimea are sounding the alarm due to the drying up of the Belbek River10:49 AM • 20285 views
Publications
Instead of ministers - entrepreneurs: what's wrong with NABU's criminal proceedings
Exclusive
01:32 PM • 18921 views
How to stop buying unnecessary medicines: simple rules that will save both your budget and your healthPhoto01:09 PM • 14403 views
Feast of the Intercession of the Theotokos: history, traditions, prohibitionsSeptember 30, 08:28 AM • 60118 views
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
Exclusive
September 29, 02:44 PM • 75260 views
What kind of winter to expect this year: forecasts
Exclusive
September 29, 02:40 PM • 163079 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Serhiy Lysak
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ihor Terekhov
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipro
Kharkiv
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The 50 best restaurants in the US and Canada have been named: in which cities are they located?02:16 PM • 5834 views
Director David Lynch's estate listed for sale for $15 millionSeptember 30, 09:59 AM • 18365 views
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are separating after almost 20 years together - BBCSeptember 30, 09:31 AM • 31460 views
The hardest decision in life: famous racer Hamilton shared sad news about his dog RoscoeVideoSeptember 29, 03:05 PM • 28826 views
Trump threatened 100% tariffs on foreign filmsSeptember 29, 01:59 PM • 30591 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
MIM-104 Patriot
NASAMS
SpaceX Starship

Veterans Competed in Golf: The First All-Ukrainian “Golf of Heroes” Tournament Took Place in Lviv Region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 772 views

The first all-Ukrainian inclusive golf tournament for war veterans "Golf of Heroes: from the battlefield to the golf course" was held in Lviv region, dedicated to the Day of Defenders of Ukraine. 52 veterans from 12 regions and the capital took part in the competition, demonstrating the effectiveness of golf as a rehabilitation tool.

Veterans Competed in Golf: The First All-Ukrainian “Golf of Heroes” Tournament Took Place in Lviv Region

In the Lviv region, at the "Edem" Golf Club, the first All-Ukrainian inclusive tournament for war veterans, "Golf of Heroes: From the Battlefield to the Golf Course", was held. The event was dedicated to the Day of Defenders of Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to the All-Ukrainian Golf Federation.

The competition brought together 52 participants from 12 regions of Ukraine and the capital. Veterans had the opportunity to test their skills both on the full course and on the beginner-friendly academy holes. The tournament became a symbol of recovery and support, demonstrating that golf is an effective tool for physical and psychological rehabilitation.

Thanks to the cooperation between the Ukrainian Golf Federation and the Ministry of Veterans Affairs, the sport is gradually becoming accessible to every veteran. "Golf of Heroes" launches a new tradition: holding annual inclusive competitions on the eve of the Day of Defenders in different regions of the country.

"The Federation started the inclusive golf program back in 2020. Today, thanks to international partners and state-level support, it has transformed into a comprehensive rehabilitation program for military personnel across Ukraine. We continue working to improve it, giving veterans new opportunities for recovery and growth," said Vitaliy Khomutynnik, President of the Ukrainian Golf Federation.

Winners of the main competition on the full course:

 1. Valentyn Vodolazskyi – tournament champion.

 2. Davyd Jung – second place.

 3. Oleksandr Kravtsov – third place.

Among beginners on the academy course (9 holes), Andriy Tatarchuk took first place, Alla Senchenko finished second, and Serhii Hurduza placed third. On the 3-hole course, the best result was achieved by Taras Shevchuk, followed by Yurii Osypchuk and Petro Hanzij. A special award for best putt among beginners went to Bohdan Antokhov.

The "Golf of Heroes" tournament proved that sport can be an effective instrument of support for veterans and a way to create new opportunities for their lives after service. Organizers emphasized that this event is only the beginning of a major tradition that will unite defenders every year and inspire them to victories not only in sports but also in everyday life.

Earlier, with the support of the Ukrainian Golf Federation, the Ukrainian national team of golfers with disabilities took part for the first time in the International Golf Championship for People with Disabilities in Germany. The team included eight servicemen with amputations as well as civilians affected by the war. The golfers were supported and thanked for their heroism by Vitaliy Khomutynnik, President of the Ukrainian Golf Federation, and Roman Buglak, Consul of Ukraine in Munich.

Vitaliy Khomutynnik became President of the Ukrainian Golf Federation since 2019.

Lilia Podolyak

SocietySports
Germany
Ukraine