Veterans Competed in Golf: The First All-Ukrainian “Golf of Heroes” Tournament Took Place in Lviv Region

In the Lviv region, at the "Edem" Golf Club, the first All-Ukrainian inclusive tournament for war veterans, "Golf of Heroes: From the Battlefield to the Golf Course", was held. The event was dedicated to the Day of Defenders of Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to the All-Ukrainian Golf Federation.

The competition brought together 52 participants from 12 regions of Ukraine and the capital. Veterans had the opportunity to test their skills both on the full course and on the beginner-friendly academy holes. The tournament became a symbol of recovery and support, demonstrating that golf is an effective tool for physical and psychological rehabilitation.

Thanks to the cooperation between the Ukrainian Golf Federation and the Ministry of Veterans Affairs, the sport is gradually becoming accessible to every veteran. "Golf of Heroes" launches a new tradition: holding annual inclusive competitions on the eve of the Day of Defenders in different regions of the country.

"The Federation started the inclusive golf program back in 2020. Today, thanks to international partners and state-level support, it has transformed into a comprehensive rehabilitation program for military personnel across Ukraine. We continue working to improve it, giving veterans new opportunities for recovery and growth," said Vitaliy Khomutynnik, President of the Ukrainian Golf Federation.

Winners of the main competition on the full course:

1. Valentyn Vodolazskyi – tournament champion.

2. Davyd Jung – second place.

3. Oleksandr Kravtsov – third place.

Among beginners on the academy course (9 holes), Andriy Tatarchuk took first place, Alla Senchenko finished second, and Serhii Hurduza placed third. On the 3-hole course, the best result was achieved by Taras Shevchuk, followed by Yurii Osypchuk and Petro Hanzij. A special award for best putt among beginners went to Bohdan Antokhov.

The "Golf of Heroes" tournament proved that sport can be an effective instrument of support for veterans and a way to create new opportunities for their lives after service. Organizers emphasized that this event is only the beginning of a major tradition that will unite defenders every year and inspire them to victories not only in sports but also in everyday life.

Earlier, with the support of the Ukrainian Golf Federation, the Ukrainian national team of golfers with disabilities took part for the first time in the International Golf Championship for People with Disabilities in Germany. The team included eight servicemen with amputations as well as civilians affected by the war. The golfers were supported and thanked for their heroism by Vitaliy Khomutynnik, President of the Ukrainian Golf Federation, and Roman Buglak, Consul of Ukraine in Munich.

Vitaliy Khomutynnik became President of the Ukrainian Golf Federation since 2019.