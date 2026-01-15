Verkhovna Rada recommended approving new orthography: what the National Commission says

On Thursday, January 15, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted a resolution which, in particular, recommended approving an updated orthography. At the same time, the National Commission for State Language Standards stated that "today the Commission has not received any materials about the new orthography," so there will be no changes in the norms of the current Ukrainian orthography, UNN reports.

As previously reported, the Verkhovna Rada adopted in its entirety a draft resolution proposing a number of steps for the further establishment of the Ukrainian language as the state language.

According to the draft resolution, the Verkhovna Rada resolves: to recommend that the National Commission for State Language Standards develop, taking into account the proposals and conclusions of the Institute of the Ukrainian Language of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, other scientific and educational institutions, and approve the orthography of the Ukrainian language by February 1, 2026.

Also, the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, together with the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine, by March 1, 2026, shall analyze the texts of the primary laws of Ukraine submitted for expert review and provide a conclusion regarding the terms, terminological combinations, special words and phrases used in the texts of the laws to ensure high standards of the language of Ukrainian legislation.

the parliament adopted a corresponding resolution

As stated by the National Commission, "Ukrainian orthography is a standard and at the same time a source of standardization of the state language in the orthographic sphere."

Its development and approval takes place in accordance with the established regulatory procedure - the Commission stated.

They reminded that the Ukrainian orthography of 2019, approved by Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine No. 437 of May 22, 2019, came into force on May 30, 2019.

Linguistic institutions of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine will submit proposals for changes and additions to the orthography in the established manner to the National Commission for State Language Standards. As of today, the National Commission for State Language Standards has not received the text of the new (updated or supplemented) Ukrainian orthography from the mentioned academic institutions of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine in the established manner. Therefore, there will be no changes in the norms of the current Ukrainian orthography - the post says.

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk stated that by the end of 2025, a draft of the new Ukrainian orthography will be considered, and from the beginning of 2026, a new era of font creation will begin.