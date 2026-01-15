$43.180.08
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
Frost and snow: what is happening with winter crops in Ukraine
IMF head Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023
Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia
State of emergency in energy: what it means
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy
Frozen homes leave people homeless: what happens to utility networks and structures
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: 14-year-old boy to be sent to pre-trial detention center after treatment
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
The Rada recommended approving the new Ukrainian orthography and strengthening the protection of the linguistic space: the parliament adopted a corresponding resolution

Kyiv • UNN

 • 242 views

The Verkhovna Rada adopted a resolution that provides for updating the orthography by 2026, introducing a single font for parliamentary acts, and blocking pro-Russian content. The Cabinet of Ministers is to develop draft laws to protect the Ukrainian linguistic space.

The Rada recommended approving the new Ukrainian orthography and strengthening the protection of the linguistic space: the parliament adopted a corresponding resolution

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted in its entirety a draft resolution proposing a number of steps for the further affirmation of the Ukrainian language as the state language, including the approval of an updated orthography, the introduction of a single font for Verkhovna Rada acts, and the blocking of pro-Russian content. This is reported by UNN with reference to draft resolution No. 14334.

Details

According to the draft resolution, the Verkhovna Rada resolves: to recommend that the National Commission on State Language Standards develop, taking into account the proposals and conclusions of the Institute of the Ukrainian Language of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, other scientific and educational institutions, and approve the orthography of the Ukrainian language by February 1, 2026.

Also, the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, together with the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine, shall analyze the texts of the primary laws of Ukraine submitted for expert review by March 1, 2026, and provide a conclusion on the terms, term combinations, special words, and word combinations used in the texts of the laws to ensure high standards of the language of Ukrainian legislation.

The Cabinet of Ministers is recommended to:

  • develop and approve by March 1, 2026, a single standard of a unique font for the design of original texts of laws of Ukraine, resolutions, and other acts of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine;
    • ensure the full compliance of regulatory legal acts with the law "On ensuring the functioning of the Ukrainian language as the state language";
      • develop and submit to the Verkhovna Rada draft laws aimed at strengthening the protection of the Ukrainian language space and preventing the use of the language of the aggressor state as a tool for creating threats to the national security of Ukraine;
        • ensure the introduction of technologies for detecting, analyzing, and blocking the dissemination in the media space of Ukraine of audio and video products aimed at continuing the practice of Russification of the Ukrainian people or containing narratives of pro-Russian, anti-Ukrainian content;
          • develop and implement a holistic policy of supporting young families and parents with children, aimed at promoting the affirmation of the Ukrainian language as the language of communication and upbringing of children in the family and access to quality Ukrainian-language cultural products;
            • create an effective system of language support for Ukrainians abroad and institutional conditions for learning, certifying, verifying, and confirming the level of proficiency in Ukrainian language as a foreign language in foreign countries;
              • ensure the translation and publication in the state language of international treaties of Ukraine that have not been published in the state language;
                • ensure the development and support of research in the field of the Ukrainian language, including the creation of new dictionaries and scientific publications;
                  • take urgent measures to increase the institutional capacity of the National Commission on State Language Standards for the effective development of legally stipulated standards and the Secretariat of the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language to ensure the full-fledged continuous work of the Commissioner's representatives for protection of the state language in most regions of Ukraine;
                    • ensure the filling and functioning of the Unified Glossary of Legal Terms, its harmonization with the translation of the Glossary of EU acquis terms;
                      • by March 1, 2026, adjust the content of teaching Ukrainian language, Ukrainian literature, and history for educational institutions of all levels.

                        In addition, the Cabinet of Ministers, together with the National Council of Ukraine on Television and Radio Broadcasting, if the resolution is adopted, is planned to be instructed to develop and implement on an ongoing basis measures aimed at:

                        • development and use of exemplary Ukrainian language in the public space;
                          • creation by public media services of original and high-quality national audiovisual products dedicated to current issues of the history and modern development of the Ukrainian language, dissemination of orthography, orthoepy, and word usage standards.

                            The explanatory note to the resolution states that the purpose of the document is "to define the priority areas of activity of state authorities and scientific institutions for the further affirmation of the Ukrainian language as the state language."

                            Recall

                            Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk stated that by the end of 2025, a draft of the new Ukrainian language orthography will be considered, and from the beginning of 2026, a new era of font creation will begin.

                            Pavlo Bashynskyi

                            SocietyPolitics
                            Russian propaganda
                            Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
                            War in Ukraine
                            National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine
                            Verkhovna Rada
                            Ruslan Stefanchuk
                            Ukraine