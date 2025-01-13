Vatican allows gays to become priests, but there is a condition: details

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 38702 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 144513 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 125738 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 133470 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133109 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 169476 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110354 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 162890 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104407 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113935 views

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 89998 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 128700 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127354 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 87789 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 100418 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 144513 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 169476 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 162890 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 190689 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 179947 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127354 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 128700 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142343 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134018 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151250 views
Vatican allows gays to become priests, but there is a condition: details

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28819 views

The Catholic Church has allowed homosexual men to enter seminaries under the condition of celibacy. The new guidelines reverse a previous ban in 2016, but require abstinence from sexual relations.

The Vatican has approved new guidelines that allow gay men to enter Catholic seminaries if they abstain from sexual relations. This changes the approach to accepting candidates for the priesthood in the global Catholic Church. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters and Euronews.

Details

According to Reuters, under the 2016 guidelines, seminaries could not admit men with "deeply rooted homosexual tendencies." The new version of the document, approved by Italian bishops in November, allows homosexual men to enter the priesthood on the condition that they do not have sex, as the Vatican considers homosexual activity "inherently vicious.

It is noted that it is also forbidden to ordain men who "practice homosexuality, show deep-rooted homosexual tendencies, or support the so-called gay culture.

Speaking about homosexual tendencies, one should not limit the consideration to this aspect alone, but, as in the case of each candidate, consider their significance in the overall structure of the young person's personality

- the report, entitled “Guidelines and Standards for Seminaries,” says.

At the same time, all women, regardless of their sexual orientation, are still denied access to the Catholic priesthood.

Recall

The Vatican, through a declaration called "Fiducia supplicans" approved by Pope Francis, will allow to confer blessings on same-sex couples, but without the semblance of marriage ceremonies and without the recognition of marriage.

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
pope-francisPope Francis

