Vatican allows gays to become priests, but there is a condition: details

The Vatican has approved new guidelines that allow gay men to enter Catholic seminaries if they abstain from sexual relations. This changes the approach to accepting candidates for the priesthood in the global Catholic Church. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters and Euronews.

Details

According to Reuters, under the 2016 guidelines, seminaries could not admit men with "deeply rooted homosexual tendencies." The new version of the document, approved by Italian bishops in November, allows homosexual men to enter the priesthood on the condition that they do not have sex, as the Vatican considers homosexual activity "inherently vicious.

It is noted that it is also forbidden to ordain men who "practice homosexuality, show deep-rooted homosexual tendencies, or support the so-called gay culture.

Speaking about homosexual tendencies, one should not limit the consideration to this aspect alone, but, as in the case of each candidate, consider their significance in the overall structure of the young person's personality - the report, entitled “Guidelines and Standards for Seminaries,” says.

At the same time, all women, regardless of their sexual orientation, are still denied access to the Catholic priesthood.

Recall

The Vatican, through a declaration called "Fiducia supplicans" approved by Pope Francis, will allow to confer blessings on same-sex couples, but without the semblance of marriage ceremonies and without the recognition of marriage.