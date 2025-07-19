Usyk vs. Dubois fight: Dorofeeva to sing Ukrainian anthem before rematch

Today, Oleksandr Usyk meets Daniel Dubois in a rematch to win the undisputed championship title for the third time in his career. Before the fight, singer Nadia Dorofeeva will perform the anthem of Ukraine in support of the athlete, writes UNN with reference to Queensberry.

As the platform notes, today the Ukrainian champion will be supported not only by his team and fans, but also by one of the country's most famous voices – the renowned pop star Dorofeeva, who will have the honor of singing the national anthem.

Usyk vs. Dubois fight: bookmakers give no chance to the Briton

Addition

On July 19, Oleksandr Usyk will have a rematch with Daniel Dubois, where bookmakers consider the Ukrainian a clear favorite with odds of 1.33. Usyk holds the WBC, WBA, WBO titles, and Dubois holds the IBF, which makes the stakes high.