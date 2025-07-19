Usyk vs. Dubois fight: Dorofeeva to sing Ukrainian anthem before rematch

$41.870.00
Zelenskyy updates NSDC composition after government personnel changes
02:56 PM • 3902 views
Zelenskyy updates NSDC composition after government personnel changes
July 18, 06:06 PM • 64271 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 192626 views
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 02:59 PM • 100750 views
Algorithms that decide for us: are we ready for AI in banking?
Exclusive
July 18, 02:38 PM • 95447 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many healthcare and educational institutions were damaged in Dnipro
Exclusive
July 18, 01:33 PM • 95466 views
Unable to compete with giants: the ban on marketing between pharmacies and manufacturers hit small drug producers
Exclusive
July 18, 12:44 PM • 77030 views
SAP investigates alleged abuses in ARMA: MP Yurchyshyn emphasizes the need for audit and personnel decisions
July 18, 11:59 AM • 60418 views
New entry rules: EU gives "green light" to launch border control system
July 18, 11:37 AM • 57217 views
Official: EU approved 18th package of sanctions against Russia and named affected sectors
July 18, 10:40 AM • 217498 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will begin
Main
Politics
War
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
Popular news
US reviews arms supplies to free up more Patriots for Ukraine - WSJJuly 19, 06:55 AM • 16206 views
Massive Russian attack on Odesa claims one life, 6 injured: new footage of consequencesJuly 19, 07:09 AM • 8466 views
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 4982 views
Smoke spotted near the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP: what is known11:40 AM • 5310 views
"This is death, guys. Farewell. Glory to Ukraine": Zelenskyy posthumously awarded teenagers killed by occupiers in Berdiansk01:56 PM • 4728 views
Publications
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 192626 views
People's Deputy Hurin got into a scandal: why his statement outraged the militaryJuly 18, 02:37 PM • 127457 views
Retrograde Mercury 2025: Which three zodiac signs await trialsJuly 18, 11:48 AM • 195433 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will beginJuly 18, 10:40 AM • 217497 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy SobolevJuly 17, 02:31 PM • 395233 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Andriy Sybiha
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Ukraine
Sumy Oblast
Kherson Oblast
Odesa
United States
UNN Lite
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 5002 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 64266 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 134321 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 137757 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 142990 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Bild
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Kh-101

Usyk vs. Dubois fight: Dorofeeva to sing Ukrainian anthem before rematch

Kyiv • UNN

 • 634 views

Oleksandr Usyk will have a rematch against Daniel Dubois for the undisputed championship title. Before the fight, Nadia Dorofeeva will perform the Ukrainian anthem in support of the Ukrainian athlete.

Usyk vs. Dubois fight: Dorofeeva to sing Ukrainian anthem before rematch

Today, Oleksandr Usyk meets Daniel Dubois in a rematch to win the undisputed championship title for the third time in his career. Before the fight, singer Nadia Dorofeeva will perform the anthem of Ukraine in support of the athlete, writes UNN with reference to Queensberry.

As the platform notes, today the Ukrainian champion will be supported not only by his team and fans, but also by one of the country's most famous voices – the renowned pop star Dorofeeva, who will have the honor of singing the national anthem.

Usyk vs. Dubois fight: bookmakers give no chance to the Briton19.07.25, 13:52 • 2324 views

Addition

On July 19, Oleksandr Usyk will have a rematch with Daniel Dubois, where bookmakers consider the Ukrainian a clear favorite with odds of 1.33. Usyk holds the WBC, WBA, WBO titles, and Dubois holds the IBF, which makes the stakes high.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

Sports
Ukraine
