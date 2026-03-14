US sends Marines and warships with USS Tripoli to Middle East - Media

The US Department of Defense is sending the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli, along with Marine Corps units, to the Middle East. Axios reports this, citing sources, according to UNN.

Details

"Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth is sending the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli, along with a Marine Expeditionary Unit, to the Middle East," a senior US official confirmed to Axios on Friday.

According to the American official, the deployment will add thousands of Marines, several warships, and F-35 fighter jets to support those already in the region.

It is reported that the US Central Command requested the creation of new forces to have more capabilities for military operations against Iran.

"The Marine Expeditionary Force is moving into the region as Iran continues to attack shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, leading to rising global oil prices, shipping, and insurance," the publication notes.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated on Thursday that the escort of commercial vessels in the strait by the US Navy could begin "soon." He added that disruptions have already cost the US $11 billion.

According to informed sources, before the start of such escort operations, the American military is planning possible operations to neutralize ground-based anti-ship missiles that the Iranians have deployed in the strait area.

Recall

Iran is considering allowing tankers to pass on the condition of selling oil in Chinese yuan.