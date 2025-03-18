US satellites and drones may have a decisive role in the post-war monitoring of eastern Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The United Kingdom hopes that the United States will provide satellites and drones to monitor the front line in eastern Ukraine. This is necessary to monitor compliance with the ceasefire agreement.
As part of a likely ceasefire agreement in Ukraine, the degree of importance of US security guarantees is exceptional, according to British sources cited by The Times.
The US Armed Forces have hundreds of military satellites and thousands of commercial satellites. The future role of these systems in monitoring the front line in eastern Ukraine could be a key factor in maintaining the ceasefire, UNN reports.
Britain hopes the United States will provide drones and satellites to monitor the front line in eastern Ukraine as part of a ceasefire agreement.
Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Kir Starmer recently stated that US security guarantees are "vital" for any peacekeeping mission, and he is lobbying for access to US intelligence.
If the US agrees to a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia, then a "buffer zone" may appear on both sides of the front line, the publication writes. To ensure compliance with the ceasefire, American drones and satellites will monitor this territory, preventing the resumption of the conflict.
"American satellites to monitor the front line for any violations" - this is what is indicated in British sources.
The information appeared before Prime Minister Starmer hosts military leaders of the "coalition of the willing" in London on Thursday to discuss the challenges of deploying 30,000 international troops in Ukraine.
Reference
The US Armed Forces have 247 military satellites and thousands of commercial satellites. It is believed that such potential is able to provide an unsurpassed picture of eastern Ukraine, which European armies would struggle to reproduce.
Addition
Ahead of US President Trump's phone call with Putin, Britain held a busy diplomatic weekend, trying to unlock US security guarantees, which are also believed to include further deployment of US air defense systems to shoot down Russian ballistic and cruise missiles.
Reminder
UNN reported that the French satellite operator Eutelsat is negotiating with European governments on providing communications in Ukraine. The company can quickly deploy equipment for critical infrastructure and military needs.
