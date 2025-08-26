US President signed a decree on criminal prosecution for desecration of the state flag

On August 25, US President Donald Trump issued an executive order providing for criminal and administrative prosecution for burning or other forms of desecration of the American flag. The document obliges federal agencies to maximize the use of existing laws to bring offenders to justice. This is stated on the White House website, according to UNN.

Details

The document states that the American flag "is the most sacred and cherished symbol of the United States of America, as well as American freedom, identity, and strength."

According to Donald Trump, flag burning is an "offensive and provocative" act that can provoke violence and unrest and is used by foreign groups to intimidate Americans.

My Administration will act to restore respect and sanctity to the American Flag and to prosecute to the fullest extent of the law those who incite violence or otherwise violate our laws by desecrating this symbol of our country, to the maximum extent possible under any existing authority. - stated in the document.

Key provisions of the decree:

The Department of Justice must maximize the application of criminal and civil laws against individuals who desecrate the flag in a manner accompanied by crimes — from violence and hate crimes to disturbing public order and property damage.

In cases where such actions fall under the jurisdiction of local or state authorities (e.g., open burning bans or hooliganism laws), federal agencies must refer cases to the local level.

The Attorney General may initiate lawsuits to clarify the limits of applying exceptions to the First Amendment regarding freedom of speech.

Foreigners who participated in the burning of the American flag may be denied visas, residence permits, or naturalization, or they may be deported.

