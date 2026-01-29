$42.770.19
General Staff confirms destruction of Russian Nebo-SVU radar worth $100 million and enemy drone control points
10:01 AM • 17561 views
There are three scenarios for the development of events in Ukraine in 2026 - The Wall Street Journal
09:37 AM • 6384 views
Ukraine can reduce dependence on US intelligence in a few months - FT
Exclusive
09:19 AM • 11113 views
After the third blocking of StopOdrex, the scandalous clinic may resort to physical violence against witnesses – the widow of a former "Odrex" patient
07:35 AM • 16062 views
Ukraine makes concessions, and Russia needs pressure: Kallas commented on possible US security guarantees in exchange for territorial concessions
January 29, 12:09 AM • 22824 views
Merz: Ukraine will not be able to join the European Union in 2027
January 28, 07:02 PM • 30205 views
Zelenskyy warned that Russia is preparing for a new strike on Ukraine
January 28, 06:50 PM • 29557 views
Rubio: the next round of negotiations will be held in a bilateral format - between Ukraine and Russia
January 28, 06:25 PM • 25280 views
Government appoints new supervisory board for Energoatom: who is on it and what are its main tasks
January 28, 06:10 PM • 22264 views
Ukraine is creating a "small" air defense command, which will be headed by Colonel Yevhen Khliebnikov
US population growth declines amid reduced migration

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8 views

US population growth is slowing to 0.5% between 2024 and 2025, the lowest rate since the COVID-19 pandemic. The main reason is a significant reduction in net international migration.

US population growth declines amid reduced migration

The US population is growing at its slowest pace since the COVID-19 pandemic, and declining migration is a key factor, the US Census Bureau announced, UNN reports with reference to Fox News.

Details

The Bureau noted that the US saw a "short-lived post-pandemic surge" of 0.8% in 2023 and an even higher rate of 1.0% in 2024. However, between 2024 and 2025, the growth rate slowed to just 0.5%, the lowest since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bureau cited "a significant reduction in net international migration," or the number of people moving between the US and other countries, as "the primary reason for the slowdown." It noted that at the same time, natural population change – the difference between births and deaths – remained relatively stable.

"The slowdown in US population growth is largely due to a historic decline in net international migration, which fell from 2.7 million to 1.3 million between July 2024 and June 2025," said Kristin Hartley, assistant chief of the US Census Bureau's estimates and projections division, in a press release. "As births and deaths remain relatively stable compared to the previous year, the sharp decline in net international migration is the main reason for the slower growth rates we are seeing today."

Trump initiates new US census without counting undocumented immigrants07.08.25, 16:04 • 2948 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World