US population growth declines amid reduced migration

The US population is growing at its slowest pace since the COVID-19 pandemic, and declining migration is a key factor, the US Census Bureau announced, UNN reports with reference to Fox News.

Details

The Bureau noted that the US saw a "short-lived post-pandemic surge" of 0.8% in 2023 and an even higher rate of 1.0% in 2024. However, between 2024 and 2025, the growth rate slowed to just 0.5%, the lowest since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bureau cited "a significant reduction in net international migration," or the number of people moving between the US and other countries, as "the primary reason for the slowdown." It noted that at the same time, natural population change – the difference between births and deaths – remained relatively stable.

"The slowdown in US population growth is largely due to a historic decline in net international migration, which fell from 2.7 million to 1.3 million between July 2024 and June 2025," said Kristin Hartley, assistant chief of the US Census Bureau's estimates and projections division, in a press release. "As births and deaths remain relatively stable compared to the previous year, the sharp decline in net international migration is the main reason for the slower growth rates we are seeing today."

Trump initiates new US census without counting undocumented immigrants