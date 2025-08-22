$41.220.16
Discussions are underway with the military regarding men under 22 traveling abroad - Svyrydenko
05:52 AM • 6478 views
Ukraine returned 65 more citizens stranded at the Russian-Georgian border - MFA
August 22, 01:26 AM • 17637 views
Trump changes rhetoric: Ukraine must go on the offensive - CNNPhoto
August 21, 02:24 PM • 35524 views
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?
Exclusive
August 21, 12:55 PM • 35089 views
Cabinet's interference in marketing agreements between pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies threatens competition and industry development - American Chamber of Commerce
Exclusive
August 21, 12:13 PM • 43459 views
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
August 21, 11:27 AM • 23831 views
Svyrydenko: the government is preparing 155 schools for a return to offline learning and promises hot meals for students from grades 1 to 11
Exclusive
August 21, 10:22 AM • 34494 views
The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity will continue working on a platform for Ukrainians abroad
August 21, 07:38 AM • 72394 views
"Flamingo" with a radius of 3000 km: Zelenskyy spoke about the successes of the Ukrainian missile program
August 21, 06:16 AM • 79473 views
546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
US home sales unexpectedly rose, supply at highest since 2020

Kyiv • UNN

 • 206 views

Sales of existing homes in the US rose by 2% in July, reaching 4.01 million units. The median sale price was $422,400, a record for July.

US home sales unexpectedly rose, supply at highest since 2020

In the US, sales of previously owned homes increased by 2% in July compared to June, reaching 4.01 million units on a seasonally adjusted annual basis. Housing market analysts had expected a slight decrease. Sales turned out to be 0.8% higher than in July 2024. This was reported by CNBC, citing data from the National Association of Realtors (NAR), writes UNN.

Details

These sales are accounted for at the time of closing, so contracts were likely concluded in May and June, when the average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage was declining. According to Mortgage News Daily, this rate briefly exceeded 7% in May, and then was 6.67% by the end of June.

At the end of July, 1.55 million homes were listed for sale, which is 15.7% more than last month last year. At current sales rates, this corresponds to a 4.6-month supply. A six-month supply is considered balanced between buyer and seller.

The current supply level is at its highest since May 2020, but still significantly lower than in the pre-COVID period.

The increase in supply obviously reduces pressure on prices. The median sales price of an existing home in July was $422,400, up 0.2% from the same month a year earlier, and a record high price for July. Prices have been rising annually for the past 25 months, but the market may now be at a turning point, the publication writes.

US summer home sales hit lowest pace in 10 years19.08.25, 12:56 • 2940 views

"A slight improvement in housing affordability is gradually increasing home sales," said Lawrence Yun, NAR's chief economist. "Wage growth is now confidently outpacing home price growth, and buyers have more choices."

Yun noted that condominium sales increased in the southern US, where prices have been declining for the past year.

The highest activity, as before, is observed in the more expensive segment of the market. Sales of homes worth more than $1 million increased by 7.1% year-on-year, while sales of homes worth $100,000 to $250,000 decreased by 0.1%. Sales of homes below $100,000 fell by 8%.

Home sales began to take longer. In July, the average time to sell a home was 28 days, compared to 24 days a year earlier. The number of first-time homebuyers also decreased slightly, accounting for 28% of total sales compared to 30% in June and 29% in July 2024.

Investors accounted for 20% of all transactions compared to 13% in July 2024. This may be due to the increase in supply.

With mortgage rates remaining relatively high, the share of buyers paying for housing exclusively in cash increased to 31% of total transactions from 27% a year earlier.

"This is an extremely high figure," Yun said, noting that market value of stocks or housing affordability could be determining factors.

US housing prices hit new record despite signs of easing13.08.25, 10:19 • 4796 views

Julia Shramko

