US explains why it abstained from voting on UN resolution on peace in Ukraine

$43.260.03
50.970.04
ukenru
08:12 AM • 766 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko sent materials to the ICC regarding Russian attacks on energy infrastructure in Ukraine
February 24, 06:45 PM • 12935 views
A child died in a car accident involving a prosecutor in Lviv region. Prosecutor General Kravchenko took the case under personal control.
February 24, 06:34 PM • 22259 views
Britain has imposed its largest package of sanctions in 4 years against Russia's energy and military sectors
February 24, 06:23 PM • 18924 views
Energy "Ramstein" meeting to be held in March - Shmyhal
February 24, 05:32 PM • 18719 views
UN General Assembly supports Ukraine's resolution on lasting peacePhoto
Exclusive
February 24, 04:08 PM • 16274 views
Virologist explained what really affects the spread of flu and ARVI
February 24, 03:23 PM • 15513 views
G7 leaders issued a statement on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - reaffirming support for Ukraine and Trump's peace efforts
February 24, 02:55 PM • 15789 views
Zelenskyy appoints new chief negotiator for EU accession
February 24, 02:05 PM • 13736 views
Parliament allowed salary increases for out-of-school education workers
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 29653 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
3.6m/s
91%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Occupiers annulled the work experience of Kherson residents - CNSFebruary 24, 10:57 PM • 6080 views
Witkoff: no peace agreement can be reached until Ukrainians feel that the war could repeat itselfFebruary 24, 11:31 PM • 11267 views
Russia at the UN Security Council: Europe is not inclined to support trilateral negotiations on resolving the "Ukrainian crisis"February 25, 12:08 AM • 6940 views
Russians are buying real estate near military facilities in Europe - The TelegraphFebruary 25, 12:45 AM • 9894 views
Kyiv will never agree to territorial concessions to Russia - Ukraine at the UN Security CouncilFebruary 25, 02:32 AM • 4996 views
Publications
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 29653 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 40271 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 58121 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
February 23, 01:20 PM • 75468 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Exclusive
February 23, 01:02 PM • 78066 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Steve Witkoff
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Europe
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 9452 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 13528 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhotoFebruary 24, 02:59 PM • 16056 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhotoFebruary 24, 12:26 PM • 21077 views
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 29920 views
Actual
Technology
Shahed-136
The Diplomat
Social network
Gold

US explains why it abstained from voting on UN resolution on peace in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

The US abstained from voting at the UN on a resolution supporting peace in Ukraine because its wording could distract from ongoing negotiations. US Deputy Ambassador to the UN, Tammy Bruce, stated that the US is still working on diplomatic avenues.

US explains why it abstained from voting on UN resolution on peace in Ukraine

The US abstained from voting at the UN on a resolution in support of peace in Ukraine, US Deputy Ambassador to the UN Tammy Bruce indicated that the resolution "contains language that is likely to distract from ongoing negotiations," Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

As the publication notes, under Trump, the US largely ignored calls from Europe and Ukraine to increase economic and military pressure on Russia, arguing that aggressive actions could derail the possibility of a peace agreement with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

The resolution "contains language that is likely to distract from ongoing negotiations rather than support discussion of the full range of diplomatic avenues that could pave the way for this lasting peace," US Deputy Ambassador to the UN Tammy Bruce told the UN General Assembly, emphasizing that the US is still working.

The US abstention drew criticism from former US President Donald Trump's envoy to Ukraine. The retired general sharply criticized the US for not voting for a UN General Assembly resolution that called for an immediate ceasefire, reaffirmed Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and emphasized the importance of the UN Charter on the four-year anniversary of the Russian invasion. The UN resolution was adopted with 107 votes in favor, 12 against - including Russia - and 51 abstentions.

UN General Assembly supports Ukraine's resolution on lasting peace24.02.26, 19:32 • 18723 views

"A UN vote on lasting peace in Ukraine, and we abstained. That's how it is," Keith Kellogg, who was a special envoy for Ukraine and Russia last year, wrote on social media on Tuesday. "This is not a business deal - this is war."

Although Kellogg's term as envoy for Ukraine has expired, and negotiations are now led by Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff, his criticism on Tuesday was directed at Trump's "transactional diplomacy" regarding the brutal war.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Kellogg's criticism, while the US mission to the UN referred to Bruce's comments.

As the publication writes, "Trump tried to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to agree to allow the US to benefit from any unused resources of Ukraine." The US President also expressed interest in joint American-Russian business deals if the war ended. The Kremlin also made proposals for a broad economic partnership with the Trump administration.

The US abstention from the UN decision comes after a statement by the Group of Seven earlier on Tuesday, which reaffirmed the group's support for Ukraine.

G7 leaders issued a statement on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - reaffirming support for Ukraine and Trump's peace efforts24.02.26, 17:23 • 15513 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World