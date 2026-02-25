US explains why it abstained from voting on UN resolution on peace in Ukraine

The US abstained from voting at the UN on a resolution in support of peace in Ukraine, US Deputy Ambassador to the UN Tammy Bruce indicated that the resolution "contains language that is likely to distract from ongoing negotiations," Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

As the publication notes, under Trump, the US largely ignored calls from Europe and Ukraine to increase economic and military pressure on Russia, arguing that aggressive actions could derail the possibility of a peace agreement with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

The resolution "contains language that is likely to distract from ongoing negotiations rather than support discussion of the full range of diplomatic avenues that could pave the way for this lasting peace," US Deputy Ambassador to the UN Tammy Bruce told the UN General Assembly, emphasizing that the US is still working.

The US abstention drew criticism from former US President Donald Trump's envoy to Ukraine. The retired general sharply criticized the US for not voting for a UN General Assembly resolution that called for an immediate ceasefire, reaffirmed Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and emphasized the importance of the UN Charter on the four-year anniversary of the Russian invasion. The UN resolution was adopted with 107 votes in favor, 12 against - including Russia - and 51 abstentions.

UN General Assembly supports Ukraine's resolution on lasting peace

"A UN vote on lasting peace in Ukraine, and we abstained. That's how it is," Keith Kellogg, who was a special envoy for Ukraine and Russia last year, wrote on social media on Tuesday. "This is not a business deal - this is war."

Although Kellogg's term as envoy for Ukraine has expired, and negotiations are now led by Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff, his criticism on Tuesday was directed at Trump's "transactional diplomacy" regarding the brutal war.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Kellogg's criticism, while the US mission to the UN referred to Bruce's comments.

As the publication writes, "Trump tried to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to agree to allow the US to benefit from any unused resources of Ukraine." The US President also expressed interest in joint American-Russian business deals if the war ended. The Kremlin also made proposals for a broad economic partnership with the Trump administration.

The US abstention from the UN decision comes after a statement by the Group of Seven earlier on Tuesday, which reaffirmed the group's support for Ukraine.

G7 leaders issued a statement on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - reaffirming support for Ukraine and Trump's peace efforts