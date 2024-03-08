US Embassy warns of terrorist attacks planned for moscow

Terrorist attacks are planned in moscow within the next 48 hours. This is reported by the U.S. Embassy and Consulates in russia, UNN reports.

The US Embassy warned of possible terrorist attacks in moscow within two days.

The Embassy is monitoring reports that extremists are planning to attack large gatherings in moscow in the near future, including concerts, and U.S. citizens should avoid mass gatherings for the next 48 hours. Actions to take: avoid crowds, follow local media updates, be aware of your surroundings - from the message.

Also, the website of the British Foreign Office posted information about a possible threat of terrorist attacks in russia within the next two days.