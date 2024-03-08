US Embassy warns of terrorist attacks planned for moscow
Kyiv • UNN
Terrorist attacks are reportedly planned in moscow over the next 48 hours. According to the US Embassy in russia, US citizens should avoid mass gatherings and crowded places in the next two days.
Terrorist attacks are planned in moscow within the next 48 hours. This is reported by the U.S. Embassy and Consulates in russia, UNN reports.
Details
The US Embassy warned of possible terrorist attacks in moscow within two days.
The Embassy is monitoring reports that extremists are planning to attack large gatherings in moscow in the near future, including concerts, and U.S. citizens should avoid mass gatherings for the next 48 hours. Actions to take: avoid crowds, follow local media updates, be aware of your surroundings
Add
Also, the website of the British Foreign Office posted information about a possible threat of terrorist attacks in russia within the next two days.