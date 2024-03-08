$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 25950 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 93031 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 61789 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 254961 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 220296 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 186847 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 228039 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 250907 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156848 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371991 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 33494 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
01:12 PM • 93031 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM • 254961 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 202740 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 220296 views
US Embassy warns of terrorist attacks planned for moscow

Kyiv • UNN

 • 31759 views

Terrorist attacks are reportedly planned in moscow over the next 48 hours. According to the US Embassy in russia, US citizens should avoid mass gatherings and crowded places in the next two days.

US Embassy warns of terrorist attacks planned for moscow

Terrorist attacks are planned in moscow within the next 48 hours. This is reported by the U.S. Embassy and Consulates in russia, UNN reports.

Details

The US Embassy warned of possible terrorist attacks in moscow within two days.

The Embassy is monitoring reports that extremists are planning to attack large gatherings in moscow in the near future, including concerts, and U.S. citizens should avoid mass gatherings for the next 48 hours. Actions to take: avoid crowds, follow local media updates, be aware of your surroundings 

- from the message.

Add

Also, the website of the British Foreign Office posted information about a possible threat of terrorist attacks in russia within the next two days.

10.10.23, 12:40 • 529280 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

Society News of the World
