US doctor Kermit Gosnell, convicted of infant murder, dies

Photo: AP

Kermit Gosnell, a doctor at an abortion clinic in Philadelphia who was serving a life sentence for the murder of newborns, has died in the United States. He was 85 years old. This was reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections, Gosnell died on March 1 in a hospital outside the prison system. He had recently been held at Smithfield State Prison. The cause of death has not been officially disclosed.

Case and verdict

Gosnell was convicted in 2013 of murdering three live-born infants. In addition, he was found guilty of a number of other crimes related to violations of abortion laws.

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During the trial, he did not testify. The defense claimed that the children were not born alive, and the recorded movements were post-mortem.

Conditions in the clinic and consequences

Gosnell's clinic in Philadelphia became known after a 2010 investigation. Investigators described it as a place with gross violations of sanitary standards and storage of biological materials in improper conditions.

After the scandal, the state of Pennsylvania tightened control over medical facilities and dismissed two high-ranking health officials.

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