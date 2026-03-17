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Florida man to be executed for kidnapping and murder of young mother

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3048 views

The 54-year-old convict will be executed by injection for the kidnapping and murder of a woman in 2008. Courts have rejected all appeals to overturn the death sentence.

Florida man to be executed for kidnapping and murder of young mother
Entrance to Florida State Prison in Starke. Photo: AP

In Florida, the execution of 54-year-old Michael Lee King, who was convicted of kidnapping, raping, and murdering a 21-year-old woman, is scheduled. The sentence is to be carried out by lethal injection at a prison near the city of Starke. This is reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

King was sentenced to death in 2009 after being found guilty of first-degree murder, sexual battery, and kidnapping.

According to the investigation, in 2008, the man abducted the woman near her home in North Port, leaving two young children alone. He took her to his place, where he tied her up and raped her.

During the trip, the victim managed to use the attacker's phone and call emergency services.

The recording shows her begging for mercy to see her husband and children again

— the case materials state.

Subsequently, King took the woman to a remote area, where he shot her and hid the body.

Appeals rejected

Last week, the Florida Supreme Court rejected the convict's appeals, and the U.S. Supreme Court also declined to review the case.

King's lawyers argued that procedures were violated during the preparation for the execution, but these arguments were not accepted by the court.

After the murder, the state passed the "Denise Amber Lee Act," which provides for improved operation of 911 operators.

King's execution will be the fourth in Florida in 2026.

Man executed in Texas for brutal murder of girl and child in 201312.03.26, 06:05 • 35121 view

Stepan Haftko

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