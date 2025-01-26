ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 101011 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

US diplomats ask to exclude Ukraine from aid freeze - media

US diplomats ask to exclude Ukraine from aid freeze - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 49563 views

U.S. diplomats appeal to Secretary Rubio to exempt programs for Ukraine from the 90-day aid freeze. USAID temporarily suspends issuing stop work orders in Ukraine.

U.S. diplomats have asked for an immediate exemption of Ukraine-related programs from the 90-day foreign aid freeze and "cease and desist" orders issued by Secretary of State Marco Rubio. This was reported by the Financial Times, citing documents and people familiar with the matter, UNN reports.

Details

Citing national security concerns, senior diplomats in the State Department's Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs asked Rubio for a blanket waiver to exclude USAID's work in Ukraine from the sweeping directive, which took effect immediately. 

We will ensure peace through strength: Rubio on his appointment and plans as US Secretary of State15.11.24, 10:05 • 15091 view

"At this time, we do not know whether this request will be approved - in whole or in part - but so far there are positive signals from Washington," reads an email sent to USAID staff in Ukraine on Saturday, seen by the FT.

According to emails and officials from some of these partner organizations, USAID Ukraine has temporarily suspended issuing cease-and-desist orders while the request for dismissal is being considered.

Rubio: US wants to end Russia's war against Ukraine so that it does not resume in a few years22.01.25, 08:39 • 36292 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
united-states-agency-for-international-developmentUnited States Agency for International Development
financial-timesFinancial Times
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising