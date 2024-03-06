U.S. destroyer repulses Houthi attack: anti-ship missile and three drones shot down

The USS Carney, which is participating in the U.S. military campaign to counter the aggressive acts of the Yemeni Houthis, was hit by drones with bombs and an anti-ship ballistic missile. According to the Central Command, the targets aimed at the US Navy destroyer in the Red Sea were shot down.

This is reported UNN, citing Centcom's post on the X network.

On March 5, between 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. Sana'a time, Centcom forces shot down an anti-ship ballistic missile and three (attack drones) launched from areas of Yemen controlled by Iranian-backed Houthis toward the USS Carney in the Red Sea - Centcom said in a statement.

It is stated that there were no injuries on board or damage to the ship.

Recall

The Belize-flagged cargo ship Rubymar, carrying 41 tons of fertilizer, sank in the Red Sea after an attack by Yemeni Houthis, which could cause an environmental disaster.

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) reported repelling attacks by Yemeni Houthis. The command said in a post on social network X that the U.S. military shot down three unmanned surface ships, two anti-ship cruise missiles and one UAV.