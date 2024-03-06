$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 25873 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 92716 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 61613 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 254583 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 220041 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 186754 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 227984 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250901 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156835 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371991 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

U.S. destroyer repulses Houthi attack: anti-ship missile and three drones shot down

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21830 views

The USS Carney, a US Navy destroyer in the Red Sea, shot down an anti-ship ballistic missile and three attack drones launched by Iranian-backed Houthi forces in Yemen on March 5.

U.S. destroyer repulses Houthi attack: anti-ship missile and three drones shot down

The USS Carney, which is participating in the U.S. military campaign to counter the aggressive acts of the Yemeni Houthis, was hit by drones with bombs and an anti-ship ballistic missile. According to the Central Command, the targets aimed at the US Navy destroyer in the Red Sea were shot down.

This is reported UNN, citing Centcom's post on the X network.

 On March 5, between 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. Sana'a time, Centcom forces shot down an anti-ship ballistic missile and three (attack drones) launched from areas of Yemen controlled by Iranian-backed Houthis toward the USS Carney in the Red Sea

- Centcom said in a statement.

It is stated that there were no injuries on board or damage to the ship.

Recall

The Belize-flagged cargo ship Rubymar, carrying 41 tons of fertilizer, sank in the Red Sea after an attack by Yemeni Houthis, which could cause an environmental disaster.

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) reported repelling attacks by Yemeni Houthis. The command said in a post on social network X that the U.S. military shot down three unmanned surface ships, two anti-ship cruise missiles and one UAV.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
