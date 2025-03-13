US cancels Biden's license: payments for Russian energy resources through sanctioned banks are blocked
Kyiv • UNN
The Trump administration is tightening restrictions against key sectors of the Russian economy, making it more difficult to access American payment systems. The 60-day exemption for energy transactions of Russian banks has been canceled.
The Trump administration is strengthening sanctions against key sectors of the Russian economy. This is reported by CBS News, UNN reports.
Details
According to the plans, the strengthening of restrictions affects the oil, gas and banking sectors, significantly complicating the terrorist country's access to American payment systems.
The US Treasury Department has announced the cancellation of a 60-day exemption that was in effect in January and allowed russian banks to continue certain financial transactions related to energy. Thanks to this decision, russian financial institutions will no longer be able to use the US payment infrastructure for significant energy transactions.
The list of banks that were previously exempt from sanctions includes Vnesheconombank, Bank "FC" Otkritie", Sovcombank, Sberbank, VTB Bank, Alfa-Bank, rosbank, Zenit Bank, St. Petersburg Bank and the Central Bank of russia. The new restrictions may significantly reduce the ability of the russian Federation to sell oil on the international market, which may lead to an increase in the price of oil by $5 per barrel.
Let us remind you
The US President stated that representatives of his administration are holding active negotiations with the Russian leadership, including with the dictator putin, discussing possible ways to resolve the war in Ukraine.