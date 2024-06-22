US and China resume nuclear talks after 5-year pause

The United States and China have resumed negotiations on nuclear weapons after a five-year pause. This is reported by Reuters, reports UNN.

For the first time in five years, the United States and China resumed semi-official negotiations on nuclear weapons in March.

Beijing officials assured their American colleagues that they would not resort to nuclear threats to Taiwan, according to two American delegates who attended the meeting.

Chinese officials said this after their American interlocutors expressed concern that China could use or threaten to use nuclear weapons if it is defeated in the conflict over Taiwan.

Beijing sees the democratically ruled island as its territory, but the government in Taipei rejects this claim.