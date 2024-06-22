ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 7432 views

US and China resume nuclear talks after 5-year pause

Kyiv

 102642 views

For the first time in five years, the United States and China have resumed semi-official negotiations on nuclear weapons, where Chinese officials have assured their American counterparts that they will not resort to nuclear threats against Taiwan.

US and China resume nuclear talks after 5-year pause

The United States and China have resumed negotiations on nuclear weapons after a five-year pause. This is reported by Reuters, reports UNN.

Details

For the first time in five years, the United States and China resumed semi-official negotiations on nuclear weapons in March.

Beijing officials assured their American colleagues that they would not resort to nuclear threats to Taiwan, according to two American delegates who attended the meeting.

Chinese officials said this after their American interlocutors expressed concern that China could use or threaten to use nuclear weapons if it is defeated in the conflict over Taiwan.

Recall

Beijing sees the democratically ruled island as its territory, but the government in Taipei rejects this claim.

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

PoliticsNews of the World
