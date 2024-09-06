US allocates over $200 million for UAV and EW components to Ukraine - Pentagon chief
Kyiv • UNN
The United States has provided Ukraine with more than $200 million to purchase components for the production of UAVs and electronic warfare systems. This was announced by US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin at the Ramstein meeting in Germany.
The United States has allocated more than $200 million to Ukraine for the purchase of components for the production of UAVs and electronic warfare systems, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said at a Ramstein meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Germany on Friday, UNN reports.
The United States has provided more than $200 million in critical components to enable Ukraine to produce the UAVs and electronic warfare systems it has been so effective in using
US, Ukraine work with European companies to replace S-300 and R-27 missiles - Austin06.09.24, 13:52 • 107634 views