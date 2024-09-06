US allocates over $200 million for UAV and EW components to Ukraine - Pentagon chief

The United States has allocated more than $200 million to Ukraine for the purchase of components for the production of UAVs and electronic warfare systems, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said at a Ramstein meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Germany on Friday, UNN reports.

The United States has provided more than $200 million in critical components to enable Ukraine to produce the UAVs and electronic warfare systems it has been so effective in using - said Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin.

US, Ukraine work with European companies to replace S-300 and R-27 missiles - Austin