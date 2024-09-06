US, Ukraine work with European companies to replace S-300 and R-27 missiles - Austin

The United States and Ukraine, with the assistance of European countries, are working to develop and create a replacement for the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system and the R-27 air-to-air missile, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said at a Ramstein meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Germany on Friday, UNN reports.

