Pentagon reported new $250 million aid package for Ukraine: Biden to announce today

U.S. President Joe Biden will announce a new $250 million security assistance package for Ukraine, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said at a Ramstein meeting with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Germany on Friday, UNN reports.

I am pleased to say that President Biden will today announce an additional $250 million in security assistance for Ukraine. This will increase capacity to meet Ukraine's evolving needs, and we will deliver it at war speed - said Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin.

