Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 118451 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 121048 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 197454 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 153025 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152612 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142804 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 197907 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112417 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 186674 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105083 views

Pentagon reported new $250 million aid package for Ukraine: Biden to announce today

Pentagon reported new $250 million aid package for Ukraine: Biden to announce today

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23556 views

US President Joe Biden announces an additional $250 million security assistance package for Ukraine. According to Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin, this will increase the ability to meet Ukraine's evolving needs.

U.S. President Joe Biden will announce a new $250 million security assistance package for Ukraine, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said at a Ramstein meeting with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Germany on Friday, UNN reports.

I am pleased to say that President Biden will today announce an additional $250 million in security assistance for Ukraine. This will increase capacity to meet Ukraine's evolving needs, and we will deliver it at war speed

- said Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin.

“Let's make this fall the time when Russian aggression ends” - Zelensky at Ramstein06.09.24, 12:16 • 28016 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World

