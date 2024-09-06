Pentagon reported new $250 million aid package for Ukraine: Biden to announce today
Kyiv • UNN
US President Joe Biden announces an additional $250 million security assistance package for Ukraine. According to Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin, this will increase the ability to meet Ukraine's evolving needs.
U.S. President Joe Biden will announce a new $250 million security assistance package for Ukraine, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said at a Ramstein meeting with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Germany on Friday, UNN reports.
I am pleased to say that President Biden will today announce an additional $250 million in security assistance for Ukraine. This will increase capacity to meet Ukraine's evolving needs, and we will deliver it at war speed
