“Let's make this fall the time when Russian aggression ends” - Zelensky at Ramstein

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is ready to produce its own weapons to put pressure on Russia for “real” peace, but that this requires funding from partners. The President called for this fall to be the time when Russian aggression ends. Zelensky said this at a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense in the Ramstein format, UNN reports .

Details

We are ready to produce more of our own weapons here in Ukraine. We are ready to work with you to jointly produce drones, missiles, and other weapons that have proven themselves on the battlefield and can strengthen your people in the defense forces after this war. To achieve this, we need funding. We are ready to quickly produce anything that will help us bring the end of this war closer. In particular, by pressing Russia decisively for real peace. Let's make this fall the time when Russian aggression ends. In a way that will restore a credible international security order. We must do this by - Zelensky said.

Recall

The Ukrainian armed forces in the Kursk region control a territory of 1300 square kilometers, including more than a hundred settlements. In addition, during the month of fighting in the Kursk region, Russia lost approximately 6,000 soldiers killed and wounded.