Up to 27°C and fog in the west: weather forecast for today

Dry weather is expected in Ukraine today with temperatures of 22-27°C during the day, with light rain possible only in Crimea and fog in the west at night and in the morning. This was reported to UNN by the Ukrainian Weather Center.



Details

According to weather forecasters, there will be no precipitation on September 24, with only light rain in Crimea.

In the western regions there will be fog at night and in the morning.

The wind is mainly southeast, 7-12 m/s.

Temperatures are 7-12° at night, 11-16° in the south, and 22-27° during the day; in the Carpathians, 4-9° at night and 16-20° during the day.

In Kyiv region

No precipitation. Southeast wind, 7-12 m/s. Temperature at night 7-12°, during the day 22-27°.