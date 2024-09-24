ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Actual
Up to 27°C and fog in the west: weather forecast for today

Up to 27°C and fog in the west: weather forecast for today

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 53003 views

On September 24, Ukraine is expected to have dry weather with temperatures of 22-27°C during the day. Only in the Crimea is it possible to have a light rain, and in the west at night and in the morning - fog.

Dry weather is expected in Ukraine today with temperatures of 22-27°C during the day, with light rain possible only in Crimea and fog in the west at night and in the morning. This was reported to UNN by the Ukrainian Weather Center.

Details

According to weather forecasters, there will be no precipitation on September 24, with only light rain in Crimea.

In the western regions there will be fog at night and in the morning.

The wind is mainly southeast, 7-12 m/s.

Temperatures are 7-12° at night, 11-16° in the south, and 22-27° during the day; in the Carpathians, 4-9° at night and 16-20° during the day.

In Kyiv region

No precipitation. Southeast wind, 7-12 m/s. Temperature at night 7-12°, during the day 22-27°.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

carpathian-mountainsCarpathian Mountains
krymCrimea
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

