Up to +14° and no precipitation: forecasters gave a forecast for Friday
Kyiv • UNN
On Friday, October 17, cloudy weather with clearings and no precipitation is expected in Ukraine. Air currents from the southeast no longer bring warmth.
On Friday, October 17, most of Ukraine will be cloudy with clearings. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.
Details
According to forecasters, the weather in Ukraine will still be determined by a field of increased atmospheric pressure, so no precipitation is expected.
However, the trend further indicates a decrease in atmospheric pressure. Air currents continue to move from the southeast, at a speed of 5-10 m/s, but they no longer bring southern warmth.
Therefore, at night, temperatures will be within +2..+7 degrees, in the east and southeast, due to more clearings at night, ground frosts of 0..3 degrees are expected, while daytime highs will reach 9..14 degrees Celsius.
In Kyiv and the region, it will be cloudy with clearings on Friday, no precipitation is expected. The temperature will be 11-13°.
Wear Red Day, World Organ Donation and Transplantation Day: what is celebrated on October 1717.10.25, 06:30 • 1212 views