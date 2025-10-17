$41.760.01
October 16, 09:15 PM • 33772 views
"We need them too": Trump made a statement regarding the transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine
October 16, 07:40 PM • 40027 views
Zelenskyy arrived in Washington to meet with Donald TrumpVideo
October 16, 05:21 PM • 31099 views
Trump to meet Putin in Budapest
Exclusive
October 16, 03:34 PM • 34405 views
When the strength of professionals meets the courage of veterans: the story of the unification of FC Metalist 1925 and AMP FC UnbreakablePhoto
Exclusive
October 16, 03:13 PM • 37630 views
Ukraine is monitoring the situation in Belarus, we do not see a specific major threat to the north of Ukraine - member of the national security committee
October 16, 12:39 PM • 50541 views
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's included
Exclusive
October 16, 09:20 AM • 36711 views
DTEK explained why blackout schedules are needed if they are introduced
October 16, 07:59 AM • 44977 views
Over Ukraine, 283 out of 320 enemy drones and 5 out of 37 missiles neutralized, 18 lost, most of the missiles launched by Russia were ballistic
Exclusive
October 16, 07:53 AM • 82496 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
October 16, 06:35 AM • 23744 views
Trump initiates creation of fund to support Ukraine: where they plan to get the money from - The Telegraph
Up to +14° and no precipitation: forecasters gave a forecast for Friday

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1136 views

On Friday, October 17, cloudy weather with clearings and no precipitation is expected in Ukraine. Air currents from the southeast no longer bring warmth.

Up to +14° and no precipitation: forecasters gave a forecast for Friday

On Friday, October 17, most of Ukraine will be cloudy with clearings. This is reported by  UNN with reference to  the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, the weather in Ukraine will still be determined by a field of increased atmospheric pressure, so no precipitation is expected.

However, the trend further indicates a decrease in atmospheric pressure. Air currents continue to move from the southeast, at a speed of 5-10 m/s, but they no longer bring southern warmth.

Therefore, at night, temperatures will be within +2..+7 degrees, in the east and southeast, due to more clearings at night, ground frosts of 0..3 degrees are expected, while daytime highs will reach 9..14 degrees Celsius.

- the message says.

In Kyiv and the region, it will be cloudy with clearings on Friday, no precipitation is expected. The temperature will be 11-13°.

Wear Red Day, World Organ Donation and Transplantation Day: what is celebrated on October 1717.10.25, 06:30 • 1212 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Weather and environment
Ukrhydrometcenter
Ukraine