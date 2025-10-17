Up to +14° and no precipitation: forecasters gave a forecast for Friday

On Friday, October 17, most of Ukraine will be cloudy with clearings. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

According to forecasters, the weather in Ukraine will still be determined by a field of increased atmospheric pressure, so no precipitation is expected.

However, the trend further indicates a decrease in atmospheric pressure. Air currents continue to move from the southeast, at a speed of 5-10 m/s, but they no longer bring southern warmth.

Therefore, at night, temperatures will be within +2..+7 degrees, in the east and southeast, due to more clearings at night, ground frosts of 0..3 degrees are expected, while daytime highs will reach 9..14 degrees Celsius.